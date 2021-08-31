 Skip to main content
Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Does government pension take away from social security?
Common Cents

Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Does government pension take away from social security?

Last week I received a question I haven't heard in a while. It has an unfortunate answer for many people.

A friend asked me if his wife inherited his government pension, would her social security be reduced or eliminated? The answer is no.

Some might wonder why he asked at all. Why would his wife be worried about losing her social security benefit if she receives a survivor benefit from his pension?

Social Security has a few dirty little secrets, and the most frustrating is the government pension offset.

The government pension offset is a rule that states if an employee builds up and receives a government pension, then any income they are owed from Social Security is reduced by two-thirds of the pension amount.

Here is an example.

Let's suppose a California employee works a non-government job and pays into social security for ten years. After ten years, that employee begins a career teaching in the public school system.

If that employee earned a $1,500 a month Social Security benefit and a $3,000 a month teachers' pension, the Social Security benefit is wiped out. Two-thirds of the $3,000 a month benefit is $2,000. That is more than the $1,500 Social Security benefit, and therefore the entire social Security Benefit is lost.

What happens to the money taken from that employee's paycheck to earn a Social Security benefit? It is gone.

The government pension offset can be infuriating for many people, but there are a couple of exceptions.

The first exception is certain government pensions that build a pension benefit and allow full participation in the Social Security system.

These types of pensions are rare but do exist. These pensions mean you are building a pension benefit and simultaneously withholding Social Security tax from your paycheck.

Another exception is my friend’s situation mentioned above. A spouse can receive a survivor benefit from a pension and not need to forfeit any of their own social security.

Many people will have to navigate these scenarios. So here is some advice.

If you work for a government agency and build up a government pension, do not assume you will get both the pension and social security.

Check with your pension to see if it is participating or not. If your government pension is not participating, make sure your long-term retirement plans account for reduced or eliminated social security benefits.

If you already have built a substantial government pension and are thinking of heading to the private sector, become acquainted with how social security tax works.

You may have money taken from your paycheck to build a social security benefit that you will never receive. If the private sector work is short-term, consequences may be insignificant, but long-term withholding into a system that won't pay you a benefit can hurt.

Like always, look into things and plan accordingly.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

