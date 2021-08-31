Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Does government pension take away from social security?

What happens to the money taken from that employee's paycheck to earn a Social Security benefit? It is gone.

The government pension offset can be infuriating for many people, but there are a couple of exceptions.

The first exception is certain government pensions that build a pension benefit and allow full participation in the Social Security system.

These types of pensions are rare but do exist. These pensions mean you are building a pension benefit and simultaneously withholding Social Security tax from your paycheck.

Another exception is my friend’s situation mentioned above. A spouse can receive a survivor benefit from a pension and not need to forfeit any of their own social security.

Many people will have to navigate these scenarios. So here is some advice.

If you work for a government agency and build up a government pension, do not assume you will get both the pension and social security.

Check with your pension to see if it is participating or not. If your government pension is not participating, make sure your long-term retirement plans account for reduced or eliminated social security benefits.