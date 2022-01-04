Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Don't underestimate the cost of neglect

In college, I owned an old red Jeep. I became emotionally attached to that car through many adventures, and I regret selling it. I still look at red Jeeps on the road to see if it might be mine. It never is.

I wasn't an outstanding owner to that jeep, at least not at first. Once, I pulled up to a stop sign and noticed my brakes squeak. Rather than replace the worn-out brake pads, I decided to turn up the radio, so I didn't have to hear the squeak.

Before long, the embarrassing squeak was replaced by a metal-on-metal grinding. Finally, I decided to take the jeep in for new brake pads, but I had ignored the problem for too long.

My neglect had caused a lot of damage. New brake pads would have cost a couple of hundred bucks; now, I was spending over a thousand to repair all the additional damage.

I thought I couldn't afford new brakes pads, as it turns out I could no longer afford to ignore obvious warning signs.

This little lesson has proven right throughout my life and, in many ways, beyond essential car maintenance. The near-universal truth is that maintaining something is usually cheaper and easier than replacing it.

Many of us neglect several areas in our lives, and the cost can severely damage our financial lives.

We all neglect people we love from time to time. This neglect can ultimately lead to real heartache and loss of money. Divorce is expensive. Of course, relationships are complicated, and it isn't fair to say that all divorce is caused by neglect, but some are. Don't ignore your loved ones.

Another costly form of neglect occurs in our professions. Many people stop improving their skills and watch helplessly as more qualified and skilled people get ahead. There isn't a profession in existence that can't be executed better by someone trying to get a little better every day.

Our health is another area we can't afford to neglect. Costs associated with poor health are a significant factor in retirees running out of money. Mental, physical, and other aspects of our health should not be ignored.

Ignoring money matters will also be an expensive mistake. Not budgeting, investing, or rebalancing can cost average investors tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.

Adopting the proactive nature of maintaining things is not easy. Humans are great at reacting to immediate dangers; we are not as good at addressing less urgent items.

The late famous business guru Stephen Covey had a lot to say about working on important but not urgent things. Covey created a time management matrix to help people see how effective a person can become when spending time in the right areas.

As we enter this goal-setting season, take some time to make a list of important but not urgent items and then attack the list as an emergency.

