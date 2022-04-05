Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: How to not run out of money

In 1950 there were 2,500 American centenarians; today, there are nearly 100,000. People live longer because of an improved understanding of our health and medical advancements, among other reasons.

A vital retirement question is, will an increase in longevity cause you to run out of money? Here are a few ideas on how to not outlive your money.

Start early.

Outliving your money has a lot to do with how well you saved in your 20s and 30s. This may sound young, but it is not. It isn't easy to save when you are young.

Small amounts saved in your twenties may not seem significant, but they will become substantial. A lot can happen to small amounts invested for forty-five years or longer.

The most important way to not outlive your money is to make sure the withdrawal rate is healthy. I have read many papers and books on how much you can safely draw from a nest egg.

Most experts put the number at about four percent. I think for late retires, the number can be a little higher. Ultimately there is no universally correct answer.

Consider using a long-term care policy. Few people realize how crucial long-term care planning is.

Those same people have seen firsthand the devastating effect a long-term care situation can have on savings. Long-term care can be above $12,000 per month and drain retirement accounts quickly.

Continue to live inside a budget.

When investments are going well and account values are up, it is easy to feel like you have a money tree in springtime, but keep to the budget. The market may turn, and you will want to have those profits from the good times.

Spend less when the market is down.

A withdrawal rate when investment accounts are up may not be safe when accounts are down. Spending less when things are tough will help you on the rebound.

Run a financial plan every year to track progress.

In the financial plan, run some projections that have you living well beyond your life expectancy. Before retirement, you need to know if you are putting enough away.

After retirement, you will need to see if you are taking too much out. I doubt very many of the current centenarians thought they would live that long, but they have.

Consider delaying retirement a few years.

By adding more dollars to the retirement funds and shortening the amount of time spent in retirement, a retiree can add much peace of mind. This also works well when people decide to work part-time in retirement. We have found that people don't mind working when it becomes voluntary.

Lastly, consider delaying social security.

Every year you delay taking Social Security, you will add about eight percent to your retirement benefit. Those who have longevity in the genes can increase their overall withdrawal if they live longer.

"I want the last check I write to bounce" is a line that has found its way into several movies.

I like the sentiment of that quote; it means live life to its fullest. But let's live the spirit of that quote and not the letter.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.