Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: On marriage and money

In a 2009 study, Utah State University found a strong correlation between the frequency of arguments about finance and the probability of divorce. Not exactly a scientific breakthrough; the more you fight, the more likely divorce is coming.

The study did find something worthy of note. Once fighting about finances occurs more than once per week, there is a significant increase in the probability of divorce.

When choosing a spouse, some overlook essential questions, financial compatibility is usually ignored. Whether you are engaged or have been married for decades, here are a few questions you should discuss with your fiancé or spouse.

Do you consider money a tool or a commodity? Some people see money as a tool to provide security, invest or impress others. Others see money as a non-renewable commodity. It is common for one spouse to be very carefree with money while the other saves it with a vice-like grip. These differences can create stress in marriage and need to be addressed.

What were finances like growing up? This can expose one’s thoughts and feelings about money. Children learn from their parent’s spending habits, even if done unconsciously. This creates ideas and feelings that affect them as they enter adulthood and marriage.

How much money do you want to save each month? This is a good question because it creates a goal. This question also reveals how a person views money.

What reasons are we willing to go into debt? Not all debt is evil. A couple should decide what the worthy causes for debt are. Discretionary spending should never be one of those reasons.

How do you measure financial success? People grade themselves financially by comparing themselves to others. This usually means judging by appearance. Never judge a book by its cover. The appearance of success and wealth does not make it so. It is imperative to create your own measuring stick for financial success. Comparing yourself to others can be valuable, but it can also lead couples to try and keep up with the Jones.

As you can see, these questions reveal more about emotion than numbers. A couple needs to have a plan both can adhere to. Understanding a spouse’s emotional tie to money is essential before discussing and implementing a financial plan. If a plan or goal does not account for the emotional aspect of finances, it is doomed.

Once you understand how a spouse feels about money, you can create a plan, make goals and invest for the future. The process and outcome will likely be different, having discussed these questions beforehand.

If a current or future spouse appears to have different money DNA, don’t file for divorce or cancel the wedding. Just being aware of the differences can defuse the situation.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.