Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Ready for an inheritance?

Being ready for an inheritance means you are financially literate and disciplined. Inheriting money is a temptation that not many can handle. The allure of cars, boats and other expensive items is too much for most. Large fortunes usually don't last beyond the third generation.

If you anticipate receiving an inheritance, you need to set boundaries for yourself long before receiving a dime. Plan what you will allow yourself to spend and set goals to make the inheritance grow rather than shrink.

Try and set up your life so that you do not need an inheritance. Take time to read financial management books, work with a financial advisor and other experts. Those who learn and apply financial principles on their own are far more likely to manage an inheritance well than those who don't.

Rule number three: Deserve it.

Most people I work with have strong family bonds, and they care deeply for each other. Occasionally I will work with a parent who will leave an inheritance to a child they haven't seen or heard from in years. This is heartbreaking.