Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Should you help your adult children financially?

Before my daughter turned one, we took her to meet family in Alaska. It was an uncomfortable boarding process. The glares we received from other passengers were a silent but loud invitation to ensure the baby didn't make much noise. Luckily for all involved, my daughter flew like a champ.

I never paid much attention to the safety portion of the flight. I noticed something I hadn't before on that first flight with my daughter.

While the flight attendant demonstrated how to put on an oxygen mask, they said parents need to put their masks on before their children.

The reason is sound. Losing cabin pressure at 30,000 feet is not immediately fatal. If a parent uses precious seconds putting masks on young children, they could lose consciousness and then be unable to help the rest. Parents have to mask up first.

I wondered if this might be easier said than done. Parental instincts might overcome reason in a moment of panic. Luckily, I never had to make that choice.

I see something similar in financial planning.

Parents with struggling adult children instinctively try to help, but this help needs to be executed thoughtfully.

I have seen loving, and well-intentioned parents decimate their financial lives to help grown children. When grown children struggle, they often can't be fixed with more money.

The single most prevalent cause for parents needing to help grown children is substance abuse. Drugs and alcohol can rob the potential of the most talented among us.

The second reason children usually ask for money is for an investment or business idea. This is less tragic than substance abuse but can be equally damaging to finances.

Parents need to have a firm grasp on their financial status to know how much they can help. When children are hurting, a parents' judgment can be cloudy; an extra pair of eyes is helpful.

Parents also need to communicate this concept with children. If they do too much at one time, it may not be in the child's best long-term interest.

Financial advisors can help in this regard. An advisor can be the bearer of bad news. On several occasions in my career, I have been the "bad guy" who told children that mom and dad couldn't invest in their business because it would put their financial well-being at risk.

Helping children is a complex and sensitive topic that must be navigated carefully. Don't walk this path alone if you don't have to; discuss things with financial advisors, attorneys, and accountants that have experience navigating those topics.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.