Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Should you pay off debt?

One of the most frequent questions I get is related to paying off debt.

The question usually goes something like this: should I pay off [insert loan here]?

The type of loan can vary, but the principles that govern debt management are similar.

Like most financial questions, the short answer is almost always: It depends.

Many variables factor into answering this question. I always ask a few basic questions to see if paying off the debt makes financial sense.

The first question I ask is what the interest rate is. Knowing the interest rate will often make the decision easy. If you are paying high interest, it is usually better to pay off the loan. Credit cards can charge over twenty percent interest. That type of debt should get paid off fast.

Lower interest rate debt will be less of a priority. I have recently seen auto loans charge no interest or only one or two percent. That is cheap money. Some home mortgage interest rates are now also very low. I have seen people lucky enough to get a mortgage below 3%.