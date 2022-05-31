Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Stay the course when it comes to the stock market

I love to drive. I find it relaxing. With the help of a good audiobook and playlist, I can enjoy a moment of solitude not possible at home or the office. I am not alone. Millions of Americans take road trips to find something beautiful or relaxing every year.

Interstate 80 is one of the best options. Interstate 80 stretches nearly 3,000 miles from San Francisco to New Jersey. You will pass by some of the most beautiful mountains, deserts, and plains this world offers.

If you began a cross-country journey in San Francisco during rush hour, it might take three hours to arrive in Sacramento. Would it be wise to assume that traffic will always accompany you to the east coast? Of course not. Once you pass Sacramento, you might not hit another traffic jam until Illinois.

It is essential to remember that things are usually difficult when you start something new. You should never assume things will always be so difficult.

The same is true for investing and retirement. I have seen firsthand people hit a tough market shortly after they begin retirement. This can cause people to panic or assume how things are now will how they will always be.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

We are currently in the middle of a challenging market. It has been a rare time when stocks and bonds drop together. Diversification hasn’t worked. But it would be a mistake to assume things will always be this way.

If you have traffic on the first 100 miles of a 3,000-mile journey, you might be tempted to take a detour. Sometimes detours feel good because you feel like you are finally moving, but not all detours are helpful. If you need to get to the east coast, taking an I-5 detour might worsen the situation.

The detour most retirees make is to sell when they get scared. Selling out of fear is usually a bad idea as most market drops are buying opportunities. Deciding to sell or buy an investment simply because the price is up or down is not real investing.

When markets get rocky, think of retirement as a journey of 3,000 miles, and you just hit some traffic. From time to time, a detour is necessary. Still, in the investing world, detours are usually not helpful as they are made when people are afraid and frustrated.

If you are thinking of changing retirement plans, make sure you do so with sound reasoning. Make sure you have a long-term perspective and reliable data to support your decisions.

If you discover you don’t have a temperament for investing, you should work with professionals who can navigate difficult times.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.