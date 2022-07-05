Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Staying sane in bad markets

This has been a challenging year for the markets. Very rarely do stock and bond markets drop together for extended periods, but that has happened over the last six months.

Like most investors, I get frustrated when the stock market drops. I know I should be optimistic as lower stock prices are usually opportunities in disguise. But I don't particularly appreciate seeing my account balances decline. It is unpleasant.

When I get frustrated and contemplate selling to stop the bleeding, I read three of my favorite Warren Buffet quotes. These three quotes keep me grounded in reason and not emotion. These quotes are laminated and on display by my desk.

The first quote, "The stock market is a device that transfers money from the impatient to the patient." That quote is often a needed dose of medicine.

If I sell out of frustration, someone more patient is usually on the other side of that trade. I'm not fond of locking in losses while someone profits from my frustration and impatience.

The second quote, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." The emotions of greed and fear destroy more wealth than anything I know.

Following that quote is more complicated than it sounds. Buying stocks when they have dropped substantially takes more courage than most understand. Even rebalancing in a down market is tricky.

Success in the stock market often has more to do with command of emotion than a high IQ. Don't sell because you are afraid.

The third quote, "Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold." I love this one.

At the bottom of the housing crisis in 2009, the Dow Jones dipped below 7,000 points, over a 50% decline. Within 13 years, the DOW Jones would rise above 36,000.

Those who stayed invested during the darkest days of the credit crisis would eventually see it "rain gold," as Warren Buffet puts it.

While I hope to encourage people to make sound investment decisions and avoid selling at bad times, I admit there are times when selling is justified.

The financial plan should be one aspect of deciding to sell, buy or rebalance. Before the market drops, a risk level should be chosen and monitored. If a sound financial strategy is in place, there will be a decision-making framework.

Stock investors should become acquainted with fundamental statistics like price-to-earnings ratios, among others, and learn what they mean. Statistical measures will help you keep your sanity when you feel like the sky is falling.

Every investor should also become familiar with stock market history. They should know the history of bear markets, how long they lasted and what followed. This perspective will also help investors keep their sanity.

Most people sell an investment for no other reason than the price drops. Just reacting to the price is not real investing.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.