Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: The value of advice

Several years ago, I received a call from an individual seeking a second opinion. This person had already decided what they would do but decided to call me to confirm that the decision was correct. It was not a good decision, and I explained why.

They took my advice and saved about $300,000 in taxes. I felt pretty good that day. Then I started to wonder if the advice was appreciated. Imagine the excitement if I appeared on their doorstep to present a check for $300,000. That $300,000 would never appear on a statement but is real money.

The value of financial advice can be challenging to measure. For this reason, it becomes crucial to judge a financial advisor not solely by what you see on a statement.

Many people believe when they begin to work with an advisor, their accounts will magically grow. It has been proven that advisors tend to get better investment results than do-it-yourselfers, but most advisors are not programmed to chase high returns.

Rather than chase after returns, most advisors measure their success by how well they help people achieve their retirement goals while taking as little risk as possible. Advisors see themselves more as risk managers than Wall Street investment bankers.