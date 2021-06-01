Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: The value of advice

Several years ago, I received a call from an individual seeking a second opinion. This person had already decided what they would do but decided to call me to confirm that the decision was correct. It was not a good decision, and I explained why.
They took my advice and saved about $300,000 in taxes. I felt pretty good that day. Then I started to wonder if the advice was appreciated. Imagine the excitement if I appeared on their doorstep to present a check for $300,000. That $300,000 would never appear on a statement but is real money.
The value of financial advice can be challenging to measure. For this reason, it becomes crucial to judge a financial advisor not solely by what you see on a statement.
Many people believe when they begin to work with an advisor, their accounts will magically grow. It has been proven that advisors tend to get better investment results than do-it-yourselfers, but most advisors are not programmed to chase high returns.
Rather than chase after returns, most advisors measure their success by how well they help people achieve their retirement goals while taking as little risk as possible. Advisors see themselves more as risk managers than Wall Street investment bankers.
Insurance can be a way advisors add value. Advisors are good at spotting the need for life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Sometimes people are underinsured, and at other times overinsured. I will often see people paying for unnecessary policies.
Many insurance policies people buy have grown old, and the reasons that initially triggered the purchase no longer exist. An insurance analysis is a way advisors help people improve their bottom line.
Tax planning is another place advisors can add value. When an advisor sees investment losses in an account, they can choose to sell these holdings with losses. Losses can be used to offset gains and can also be used to offset some ordinary income. Over time using losses can add thousands of dollars to your pocket.
Most good estate planning requires the expertise of an experienced attorney, but financial advisors can play an important role in estate planning. Advisors make sure your accounts are titled correctly and that beneficiaries are also up to date. I have seen many heartaches and lost time avoided because an advisor made sure things were in order.
This column lists just a few examples of how advisors can be beneficial to you. If you have a relationship with a financial planner and question the value they bring to the table, be open and honest about your concerns. Your advisor may be able to point out many things they have done to add value to your financial life.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
