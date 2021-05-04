Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Think about long-term care before it's too late

As parents age, they sometimes need the same care they provided to their children in infancy. The child becomes the parent. Children don’t often think about or plan for this until that time arrives. That is too late.

There are also times when loved ones who are not children end up caring for those who are no longer capable of self-care.

Nieces, nephews, siblings, and grandchildren may all sacrifice time and money. Occasionally this responsibility falls to friends or others with no blood relation.

The best time to prepare is before the care is needed.

We have experienced this with clients who were prepared and others who weren't. When all legal documents are in place, insurance is purchased, and a plan is followed, caregivers can hit the ground running.

Insurance is one of the best ways to handle a disability or long-term care situation.

Long-term care and disability costs are high and can be life-altering. Insurance for these services can also be expensive. Before you dismiss the insurance option as unnecessarily expensive, shop around.