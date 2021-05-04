Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Think about long-term care before it's too late

As parents age, they sometimes need the same care they provided to their children in infancy. The child becomes the parent. Children don’t often think about or plan for this until that time arrives. That is too late.
There are also times when loved ones who are not children end up caring for those who are no longer capable of self-care.
Nieces, nephews, siblings, and grandchildren may all sacrifice time and money. Occasionally this responsibility falls to friends or others with no blood relation.
The best time to prepare is before the care is needed.
We have experienced this with clients who were prepared and others who weren't. When all legal documents are in place, insurance is purchased, and a plan is followed, caregivers can hit the ground running.
Insurance is one of the best ways to handle a disability or long-term care situation.
Long-term care and disability costs are high and can be life-altering. Insurance for these services can also be expensive. Before you dismiss the insurance option as unnecessarily expensive, shop around.
There are many products and tools available. You may discover that insuring even a portion to be helpful. I've seen insurance providers get very creative to bring costs down.
Having the proper documents is also extremely important. A living will, a trust, and power of attorney are all essential to have.
Attorneys are great resources to help discover what documents are available and needed. Attorneys will often prepare a trust and include all the pertinent medical documents as part of a package.
Once an attorney has created these documents, check with healthcare providers as sometimes they have proprietary forms for particular needs.
Some healthcare providers may also be interested in having some personal medical forms on file.
If multiple children or other concerned parties are involved, it is crucial to meet beforehand to discuss logistics. Loved ones will have differing opinions on the place and level of care.
It is also essential for caregivers to delegate the workload. When families and friends are involved in giving care, the burden is often carried unequally. This inequality should be planned for in advance so that no one child or relative carries most of the weight.
Prepare yourself to face unexpected challenges.
There may be medical equipment to buy, messes to clean, and paperwork to file. You will never get it all right the first time. If you prepare yourself mentally to face unexpected hurdles, you may handle such events with more finesse.
Respite care should be a part of the plan. Respite care provides short-term care so that primary caregivers and get a much-needed break.
If you suspect the responsibility of caring for another may fall to you, do not wait to start a conversation with that person. You will rest better knowing you have done all you reasonably can to prepare.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.