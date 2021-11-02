Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Today's job market — like musical chairs

I recently went to a business that had three signs taped on the front door. The first sign asked that customers pay in exact change or debit cards as there is a shortage of coins.

The second asked for customer patience as supply shortages reduced their ability to offer their typical products.

The third was an announcement of reduced business hours, and they didn't have the staff to be open as they would like.

I have never in my life seen such a desperate need for workers.

Worker shortages have given employees an immense amount of leverage to improve their working conditions and pay. If an employee can quickly leave a job for better pay and conditions, they will.

This employee-favored job market will not always be here. The economy functions in cycles and has as far back as we can measure history. Economists can rarely say when the economy will contract, but it will.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Look at this current employment market as a game of musical chairs. Eventually, the music will stop, and you don't want to be left without a chair. Find a place that treats you well, win some confidence, and prove your worth. When the music stops, it will be valuable to have some seniority.

When evaluating a potential employer or job offer, remember to examine more than just a salary or hourly wage. Benefits including health, life, and retirement options are all fantastic ways you can improve your bottom line.

Typical employer-sponsored retirement plans allow for the employer to match your contributions. That match will not show up on a pay stub, but it's real money. While evaluating job offers, you must know if employers match contributions to retirement plans and account for that in an employment decision.

Also, make sure you have a good boss. A bad boss can ruin the best of companies.

In my freshman year of college, I got a job washing car. I was fully trained in an hour. If you can be trained in an hour, I guarantee you will be paid little, and there won't be much incentive to treat you well. I was neither paid nor treated well.

Later in college, I worked for H&R block, preparing taxes. It took time to become proficient in preparing taxes. After a couple of years, I got pretty good at it. When I announced I was leaving to work in the family business, my boss fought to keep me. Replacing me was going to take time and effort.

There is a correlation between how difficult it is to learn a job and how well you are paid and treated. It may not be in your best interest to take an easy job with poor long-term prospects.

Someday this great job market will end, and employees won't have as much bargaining power. Make sure you have a long-term perspective on who you work for and what you learn to do.

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.