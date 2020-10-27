There’s a new door on St. Helena's Main Street, an intricately carved one imported from Mali.

Behind it there are no rules.

Trick Pony, at 1341 Main St., is the latest venture from three merchants with a long history in the St. Helena business scene: Dione Carston (Dione Herself Fine Hoarding, Steed Fine Hoarding and Tack) and Wayne Armstrong and Marcus Robbins (Patina, Palladium, Pennyweight).

Described by Carston as “low-key luxury lifestyle,” Trick Pony is tricky to pin down – intentionally so.

“For the first time in our careers, we’re doing a store that has no rules,” Armstrong said. “If we think it’s beautiful and cool, we’ll bring it in.”

Visitors will currently find everything from Tunisian milk carriers to pop-art corncob stools to African textiles to a 19th-century wooden horse that was once used to model saddles in Mexico.

“We felt like the town needed a breath of fresh air – a palate cleanser, if you will,” Carston said. “We wanted to bring a new perspective you can’t find on Main Street.”

As far as clothes, Trick Pony runs the gamut from Italian leather sneakers to “I DISSENT” sweatshirts designed by Carston and Robbins as a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic lace collar.

Aside from a core collection, Trick Pony’s inventory will keep “Rubix-cubing” to stay fresh, Carston said. However, she doesn’t want the store to be so “edgy and weird” that people don’t feel comfortable.

Compared with Armstrong and Robbins’ other stores, Trick Pony is more of a lark and less tied to a specific formula. The openness reflects an Internet-era business landscape where luxury retailers like Barneys and Nieman Marcus are going bankrupt while non-traditional stores like St. Helena’s Carter & Co. are thriving by offering a unique experience.

“It’s inspiring for the people running the business because you’re not stuck in any one direction,” Armstrong said. “We’re trying to be the opposite of a formulaic business.”

“We’re the anti-store,” Carston chimed in.

Like Armstrong and Robbins’ Patina next door, the Trick Pony space is owned by Bill Savidge. When Bison closed in June after 22 years in the space, Armstrong and Robbins called Carston. They’d been friends for over 25 years, but they’d never gone into business together.

“We didn’t want another empty space on Main Street,” Carston said.

“The town had gone quiet for a while and COVID had hit, so it was kind of a sketchy time to start something new,” she said. “But it seemed like the universe opened up, gave us this great space, and gave us green lights at every turn, so this feels like the right thing to do.”

Armstrong and Robbins have been in business on Main Street for 25 years.

“It’s been a tough year, but we decided that we’re not giving up on this town,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to invest in it. We’re going to literally put our money where our mouth is and say yes, we’re all going to come back from this.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

