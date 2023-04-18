In February, after 41 years of being entrusted with his customers' car keys, Napa business owner Kelly Dicker turned the key on the lock to Wine Country Motors for the last time.

Dicker, 72, has retired, along with the automotive service shop he established in 1982. Dicker and his wife of 50 years, Laverne, plan to settle in the Albany, New York, area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Slowing down will be an adjustment from Dicker’s daily commutes from his home in Sonoma and 13-hour days on the job.

“It’s difficult for me to wrap my head around the fact that I won’t be seeing the customers, colleagues, and friends who have been part of my life for a very long time,” Dicker said.

Jan and Paul Hanson of Sonoma have been customers of Wine Country Motors from day one. “We credit Kelly with the longevity of our cars; two have each lasted more than 17 years,” said Jan. “I don't know how we are going to get by without him. It's the end of an era, and he will be sorely missed.”

Starting a shop that put service first

Dicker grew up around the automotive industry in Northern California, where his father, Doug Dicker, owned a number of car dealerships. At age 13, he began doing cleanup and detailing work on the vehicles, then learned automotive repair in high school. To pay his way through the University of San Francisco, he worked part-time as a journeyman mechanic.

Later, Dicker became the service manager of Napa Valley Motors. When it was sold to a new owner who prioritized sales over service — and required the service staff to wear coats and ties in a shop full of motor oil and whirring engines — Dicker decided to start an automotive care shop that aligned with his values.

“There's a lot of satisfaction in repairing a vehicle and taking care of people who need your help,” he said. “You feel like you've accomplished something. You've done something good.”

Dicker was 31 at the time. “There was a lot of fear that I'd fail. I'd never done it before,” he said. “But I wanted to have a little bit of control over my life and still provide for my family.”

Lead technician Wayne Ralston joined Dicker in the new venture, Wine Country Motors, and a base of loyal customers made it possible for it to grow.

Growing the business from the ground up

Wine Country Motors started in a two-stall space in the back of a local Ford dealership, whose owner supported Dicker’s dream of running his own shop. It soon found a permanent home in a 755 Sixth St. building that had been used in the 1900s to overhaul electric rail cars. It had been vacant for three years, with no electricity except for two overhead lamp fixtures. It took a lot of hard work to wire, plumb, and furnish the facility.

Over the next few years, the business doubled the space it occupied in the old train barn, and the staff grew from two to 10.

Eli Caul joined the team in 1990 as a service writer and remembers Dicker’s commitment to people over profit. “Kelly always helped out working people who didn't have a lot of money,” Caul said. “He'd discount repair bills to near cost or give them more time to pay.”

Customer loyalty through ups and downs

Wine Country Motors survived a number of serious challenges over the years, including multiple floods that caused extensive damage, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, automotive technologies became more complex and vocational training dwindled, making it difficult to find skilled auto technicians.

Dicker credits customer loyalty and referrals for the longevity of the business. “We still have a client base that goes back to the day we started,” he said. “We’ve worked on some customers’ cars for 40 years, and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

High-quality service and personalized care have kept customers coming back to Wine Country Motors and referring others. This approach earned the shop a notable five-star average on both Google and Yelp, with reviews such as these:

“Kelly and the crew are really kind, patient folks. Super detailed. Sharp as a pick. And very efficient.”

“He listens to the customer and then fixes what's needed. He never pads the bill or adds on things.”

“I've finally found my go-to for auto repair. And I get a call a week later to see how the truck’s doing.”

Quite a few people heard the news about Dicker’s retirement and stopped by the shop to wish him well.

“Having a longtime customer see a closed door and come in to thank you for years of service, it’s emotional and satisfying,” said Dicker. “We’ve had some really great relationships with our first customers, and then the next generation, and the next — the grandkids of our original customers.”

Packing up decades of memorabilia

Over a number of winter weekends, a close group of family and friends helped Dicker clear out the 4,500 square foot space whose walls had been brightened with eclectic memorabilia.

Together, they packed up the oversized prints of sleek sports cars and cheeky quips — such as “Speed Costs Money — How Fast Do You Want to Go?” — the customer choice awards, including KVYN’s "Best Auto Repair in the Napa Valley,” and the photos of Dicker’s family: his wife, Laverne, his son, Jeff, and his daughters, Melia and Gillian. Through each fresh batch of photos, customers had seen Dicker’s children grow into adults, and his grandkids make their debut.

Dicker’s older daughter, Melia, now 42, was just a toddler when Wine Country Motors opened its doors. “My dad would do anything for his family and his customers,” she said. “I’m so proud that his business has served Napa for so many years, and I hope he is, too.”

Kelly and the Wine Country Motors team can be reached at kd@wcmotors.com.

