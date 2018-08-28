The word ‘caliber’ evokes exactly what Sheena Giovannoni and Mia Cook want their salon and their stylists to be: operating at a higher standard.
Caliber Styling Studio opened in June in Napa and offers cuts, blow outs, a variety of color techniques and facial waxing.
Its owners went to elementary school together and have worked alongside each other for years. Starting a business together seemed like a natural next step.
“We decided it was time to grow up and start something on our own,” Cook said.
The concept is not completely foreign, because most stylists rent a booth from a salon. It’s like running your own business anyway, she said.
“A lot of our clients have become like family, so I think making the next step of starting our own business was second nature,” Cook said.
Their clientele by and large has remained the same as before the move, since clients tend to stick with the stylists with whom they have relationship, they said.
“It’s about 65 percent the way you do their hair and the rest of it is the rapport you have with your client,” Cook said.
They both enjoy working in an industry where they get to make people happy. “It’s making people feel good,” Giovannoni said.
“There’s so much negativity in the world, to have someone sit down and relax and talk to you like they’re you’re friend, to make them feel beautiful … I’ve always been kind of a caretaker so that’s what I like about it.”
Caliber Styling Studio is at 2036 Redwood Road in Napa next to Bella Nail Salon. It’s 1,000 square feet they have sought to make into a light, airy, relaxing space, with dark blue lounge chairs, rustic furniture and white and gray accents.
“We take pride in the way that it looks in the same way we take pride in how our clients feel,” Cook said.
They consider their prices on the higher end — to reflect the level of experience and quality they offer their clients, she said.
Giovannoni grew up and went to school in Napa. She graduated from beauty school in 2005 and has worked in the industry since, with the exception of a year she took off to have her twins.
Cook is also a Napa native. Her parents once owned the Old Adobe restaurant, so she grew up in the service industry. She was licensed as a cosmetologist in 2002.
Cook started her career working for two years in Yountville, then moved to Bloom Salon in Napa, where she worked for about 13 years, nine of which were with Giovannoni.
At Caliber, they have two other stylists, Shari Pridmore and Nicole Fair on board so far. They are looking for four more qualified hair stylists to join the salon.
Giovannoni and Cook excited about the future of their business after the work they have invested in getting it up and running, Cook said.
“We grew up in a generation where we were taught to work hard, and the effort that you put in is the effort you’re going to get back,” she said.
For details, call 707-699-1174 or visit caliberstylingstudio.com.