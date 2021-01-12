Valley Native: seeing Napa through an artist’s eye

Valley Native is a new letterpress art studio that creates Napa County-inspired prints, postcards, and other items available at stores and wineries throughout the Valley.
Iconic images from the prints include a worker crushing grapes, vintage signage, quail, California poppies, hot air balloons, and the 1950s gas pumps at Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga.
Dustin Avilla, the artist behind the designs as well as a co-founder of the business, said Valley Native also offers hats, aprons, wine tote bags, and custom patches on Valley Native’s website, Makers Market in First Street Napa, and Tank Garage Winery.
Avilla said his pictures are a way to tell stories.
“The pieces engage people in a way that doesn’t feel forced. They showcase the Valley from a local’s perspective,” said Avilla, who grew up in Napa.
Avilla now lives in Sacramento. Still,he and his wife, Sarah Stebbins, the other co-founder of the business, come to Napa County almost every weekend.
The couple safely visits Avilla’s family and travel to different towns. The regular trips allow Avilla to take photos, fill his sketchbook, and meet business owners interested in collaboration.
“The idea of Valley Native is to reconnect with my roots. (The business also) provides a creative outlet to express my passion for design and love for the Napa Valley,” said Avilla.
From the football field to the SyFy channel
In 2006, Avilla was a Second-Team All-MEL tight end-linebacker and a First-Team All-County linebacker for Napa High School. The Napa Valley Register once described him as Napa’s most inspirational player.
Avilla started at the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team. A recurring knee injury sidelined him. The following semester, Avilla transferred to Sacramento State University. He was a walk-on for the Sacramento State Hornets and played on the team for a year.
“I majored in civil engineering for a year before deciding to find something new. I had always loved drawing and had collected Spider-Man and X-Men comic books as a kid. In high school, I took art classes from Chuck Svenson. I always considered pursuing art as a career,” said Avilla.
In college, Avilla made several visits to Full Circle Press, a Nevada City letterpress print shop. He still creates his prints there.
“Judith Berliner, the owner of Full Circle, showed me the hands-on approach. She taught me the old-school way of doing things,” said Avilla.
Letterpress printing, invented by Johannes Gutenberg in the 15th century, became extremely popular in the 1930s. The method is a type of relief printing that involves creating a design and crafting a polymer plate. The inked plate pushes the design into the paper, creating an indented, textured print.
“A letterpress printed image is much more tactile than a digital print. You have this nice, soft, pillowy paper that is embossed. It shows the highs and lows of the sheet and the artwork,” said Berliner.
Avilla was excited by what he was learning at Sacramento State. He was determined to pursue a career in graphic design.
“After graduating with a degree in graphic design in 2011, I wanted to make the most out of my education. I sold everything (and) bought a one-way ticket to New York. I had enough savings to last two months and a flight home if I was unable to land a job. Then a talent scout reached out to me,” said Avilla.
Avilla then got an interview with the SyFy channel, which is owned by NBCUniversal.
“I remember taking the train into New York City for an interview at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. I felt like this was my big opportunity,” said Avilla.
Avilla stayed with the company for four years.
“I created press kits and print pieces for a variety of shows, including 'Ascension' and 'Helix.' My job was to develop custom packaging and push the boundaries of our print capabilities,” said Avilla.
While in New York, Avilla met Stebbins. Eventually, he grew tired of the city’s harsh winters.
“In 2015, I drove back across the country with Sarah, our two dogs, and everything we owned in a U-Haul. I was ready to come home,” said Avilla.
Becoming independent
Avilla re-established himself in Sacramento, founding Trademark Creative Co., a graphic design firm. He continued working for SyFy, now doing freelance work. He also began creating logos and key art, high-resolution promotional poster images to market shows, for AMC, A&E, History Channel, IFC, and the BBC.
“In 2018, I joined a Sacramento design and marketing agency with a focus on food, beverages, and agriculture. I always had an interest in designing wine labels. I got my first opportunity when Bogle Vineyards came to the studio looking for a design for a bourbon barrel-aged Petite Sirah. I was hooked,” said Avilla.
Avilla left the agency in 2019 to focus more on freelance projects, including beer packaging, environmental graphics for local offices, and promotional work for his television clients.
“Then the pandemic hit. As my projects slowed down and to keep the creative juices flowing, I began working on concepts that led to Valley Native. The free time allowed me to develop the aesthetic for the brand and designs,” said Avilla.
Avilla said the creative process takes him and Stebbins throughout the Valley, exploring boutique wineries and hotels and discovering scenic hikes.
“I do onsite sketches and take photos. I reference (these) when I create the final pieces in my home studio, using the Adobe programs Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign,” said Avilla.
The next step involves creating prints. Avilla accomplished this by re-establishing his relationship with Berliner and Full Circle Press. Stebbins, a software project manager, helped by setting up the website and social media accounts for Valley Native.
“I love making personal connections through Valley Native. This helps me get to know Napa Valley business owners and their brands,” said Stebbins.
In October 2020, Avilla brought the first Valley Native prints and postcards to Makers Market’s Open Air Craft Fair.
“They were a hit. I’ve been connecting with customers and clients in Napa ever since,” said Avilla.
Avilla said he also gets to know business owners by sketching features of their buildings or items they offer. He shares the images through social media apps like Instagram.
One of his recent drawings is of hot coffee and cinnamon sugar mini doughnuts from Boon Fly Café.
“Sharing experiences from a local’s perspective is one of our main goals. I highlighted Boon Fly Café because I love their food and it’s one of my favorite places to eat. I post things that will help visitors enjoy the little things that may otherwise be overlooked,” said Avilla.
Avilla said Valley Native currently has three prints available. He is accepting clients for other designs, including small winemakers interested in unique labels.
“My goal is to become an established designer in Napa Valley and the wine community. I also want to explore the rich history of the Valley and understand it better,” said Avilla.
Reactions from locals and colleagues
Lisa Gordon, manager of Makers Market, is pleased with the items Avilla has brought to Maker Fairs as well as his personality.
“He’s nice and thoughtful, and visitors love what he shares. Letterpress is a lost art. It’s wonderful to see that sort of workmanship in Napa Valley,” said Gordon.
Ed Feuchuk, president of Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga, said he very much enjoys Avilla’s prints that feature the winery’s exterior.
“We feature his work in our tasting room, our website, and on our Instagram account. I think his level of rendering is amazing,” said Feuchuk.
Evan Roscoe, director of Beneath The Vines Imaging (BTV Imaging) in Napa, a cinematic filmmaking production company, said he hired Avilla after meeting him at the Makers Market Fair.
“I asked him to make a logo for us, which he blew out of the park. He did a fantastic job very quickly,” said Roscoe.
Roscoe said Avilla’s print of a double cordon winegrape vine “is knotted, with real texture and branches that stretch out on either side. It signifies that in this valley, we build on things at a slow and steady pace.”
“I like that Dustin is extremely easy to work with. He’s friendly, responsive, and makes top tier artwork,” said Roscoe.
Berliner said she is thrilled to see Avilla appreciate his Napa roots.
“I also am based in a more rural area. These out-of-the-way places where people are born often have incredible charm,” said Berliner.
Berliner said the features that make less-developed spots unique provide a lot of that charm.
“That’s why it’s important to do what Dustin is doing, bring those images into the light,” said Berliner.
Avilla said founding Valley Native showed him that paying attention to the details and getting out of your comfort zone makes a big difference. He is excited about finding inspiration in places he has known for years.
Avilla said his advice for entrepreneurs is aim to keep overhead costs low and build challenges into the work to keep you engaged.
“In addition, I suggest creating a community and becoming a positive influence with your customers and clients. Be proactive, look for solutions, and ask people what’s important. That will help you save a lot of time and encourage your business to take off,” said Avilla.
Info: valleynativeca.com, (775) 815-2325, hello@valleynativeca.com.
