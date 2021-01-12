Valley Native: seeing Napa through an artist’s eye

Roscoe said Avilla’s print of a double cordon winegrape vine “is knotted, with real texture and branches that stretch out on either side. It signifies that in this valley, we build on things at a slow and steady pace.”

“I like that Dustin is extremely easy to work with. He’s friendly, responsive, and makes top tier artwork,” said Roscoe.

Berliner said she is thrilled to see Avilla appreciate his Napa roots.

“I also am based in a more rural area. These out-of-the-way places where people are born often have incredible charm,” said Berliner.

Berliner said the features that make less-developed spots unique provide a lot of that charm.

“That’s why it’s important to do what Dustin is doing, bring those images into the light,” said Berliner.

Avilla said founding Valley Native showed him that paying attention to the details and getting out of your comfort zone makes a big difference. He is excited about finding inspiration in places he has known for years.

Avilla said his advice for entrepreneurs is aim to keep overhead costs low and build challenges into the work to keep you engaged.