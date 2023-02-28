Van Winden’s Garden Center on Pueblo Avenue was not particularly impressive when it opened in 1953. It operated out of the shipping crate that had carried the immigrant family’s possessions on the voyage from Holland to the United States.

Napa was a town of about 14,000. Highway 29 was a pokey two-lane road, not the freeway that exists today, and unlike now, Pueblo Avenue shot straight across.

From that early packing crate, Van Winden’s grew into a showcase nursery that today draws discerning customers from Napa County and beyond. It is now celebrating its 70th anniversary, with family patriarch Peter, 93, still running the show.

The nursery has outlasted all its early competition, including Lund’s and Cudaback’s, and survived the arrival of chain retailers – thinking of you, Home Depot – that sell common varieties of seasonal plants.

It all began when Jake Van Winden and his sons Peter and Adrian, all relatively new arrivals to the United States, settled in Napa with a limited command of English.

Peter Van Winden, who now uses a walker, said he arrived in Napa “at a good time.” Land was cheap by today’s standards and an immigrant with a strong work ethic could succeed in business.

In advance of the garden center’s two-day anniversary celebration in late February, Van Winden, his wife Johanna and four adult daughters who share in the management of the business, sat down with a reporter to share stories about how the family-run enterprise grew with the times.

The Van Windens are a tight family. The four daughters all live with their own families within a stone’s throw of their parents on Big Ranch Road.

Back in Holland, the Van Windens had grown vegetables in greenhouses. Peter experienced the Nazi occupation during World War II.

Sensing opportunity in America, Peter said he first landed in New York, then took a train west through vast expanses of cold and snow to arrive in Oakland. On his first morning there, he opened the curtain to see a blooming peach tree. “I said, ‘This is going to be paradise,’” he recounted.

It was a given that he would seek a career here that connected him to the soil. “Coming from Holland, I knew how to take care of plants,” he said.

Peter’s first job was as a gardener at Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford. He worked for a short time at Lund’s in Napa and grew camellias for a year in Browns Valley before joining with his father and brother to buy the two undeveloped acres on Pueblo Avenue, believing it would be their future.

“I never took a cent out of the business and lived at home,” Peter said of those tight early years. “I loved to work.”

Peter and Johanna married in 1959 and had six daughters. The four in the business today are Anne Marden, Theresa Staggs, Dorothy Campainha and Petra Sullivan.

What sets Van Winden’s apart from many nurseries is that it raises many of the roses, fruit trees and other plants that it sells, the family said. Van Winden’s operates a five-acre production nursery on Big Ranch.

For many products, “we don’t have a middleman,” which helps to make prices more competitive, Sullivan said. “Dad always said you have to own your own land,” which helps to ensure the garden center “sticks around,” Staggs said.

The nursery sells 5,000 rose plants annually, representing 200 varieties – a diversity you won’t find many places, Staggs said.

Aileen Carroll, a manager who runs the garden center’s website, gave a tour, starting at the spring bulbs, then on to the “bedding department” where 15 varieties of mint were for sale. In the fruit tree section, Van Winden’s not only sells boxed trees of multiple sizes, but bare root specimens prized by gardeners for off-season planting, she said.

The western edge of the nursery borders the roar of the freeway. The staff reframes the sound as “waves crashing on the seashore,” Carroll said.

Strolling the grounds is similar to visiting Disneyland, with distinct worlds running up against each other. Shade plants here, shrubs over there, separate areas for fruit and ornamental trees; delicate house plants have their own 6,000-square-foot greenhouse.

“We place plants where they will be happiest,” Carroll said.

Staggs remembered when she was a little girl and the family lived near the nursery. At the end of the business day, she and her sisters would roar down the gravel paths on their bikes and tricycles and play hide-and-seek.

Van Winden’s prides itself on retaining employees who become plant experts. “Dad is the original teacher,” said Staggs. “That knowledge gets passed down from employee to employee, from generation to generation.”

A separate business, Van Winden’s Landscaping, operates nearby on California Boulevard. It’s owned by Jim Van Winden, son of Adrian Van Winden who operated it for decades and died last year.

The Van Winden name also pops up when people talk about the landscaping history of Queen of the Valley Hospital. One of Peter’s first cousins, Arie Van Winden, worked there for decades, followed by his son Ardy, now retired.

Back at Van Winden’s Garden Center, Peter Van Winden said he is proud that he has daughters to continue the nursery tradition that he helped start 70 years ago, but he’s not done yet.

“Today I’m thinking what can we possibly do two years from now, even at my age,” he said.

There’s a reputation to uphold, said Johanna. “When you say ‘Van Winden’s,’ people say, ‘I love that place.’”

