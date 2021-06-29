 Skip to main content
Vascular medicine specialist joins Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena has welcomed Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, "an expert in minimally invasive interventional and vascular procedures," to its physician team. Armstrong will lead the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute as medical director.

Armstrong is a nationally recognized expert in endovascular treatment for advanced peripheral artery disease, using advanced techniques to solve blockages in the cardiovascular system, said a news release. 

Armstrong is board-certified in cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine and attended Harvard Medical School before completing his training with fellowships at UC San Francisco and UC Davis. Prior to joining the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute, Armstrong was professor of cardiology at the University of Colorado and director of interventional cardiology at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

Armstrong is accepting new patients at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical office located at 6 Woodland Drive, Suite 304, in St. Helena.

Info: 963-7200, AdventistHeart.org.

