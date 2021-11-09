Venture off-the-beaten path with Napa Valley Dreaming

Since Napa Valley reopened to leisure visitors earlier this year, interest in exploring Napa Valley has rocketed.

Through fall, we have seen visitors fill available hotel rooms and support our local restaurant and retail businesses.

Beating all our expectations, the average daily rate for our Napa Valley hotels reached a stunning $522 in September. That’s $110 higher than September 2019.

Since local towns and the county collect a 12 to 13% tax on hotel night stays to support the general fund, these higher rates help them recover too with more funding for public safety, infrastructure, parks, recreation, and other important services in our towns.

As we continue to navigate Napa Valley’s tourism industry’s recovery, Visit Napa Valley remains steadfast in its role as destination steward and in its mission to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley destination.

We’re inspiring when, where, and how visitors can safely explore, while also educating them on ways to care for, protect and preserve our unique towns during their travels.

Our current Napa Valley Dreaming campaign is a great example. Beginning in September through January, we are spotlighting one of Napa Valley’s five unique towns each month.

We began with Calistoga and will follow with St. Helena, Yountville, Napa and American Canyon respectively.

Through our creative “Dream Day” itinerary suggestions, local business spotlights, and pop-up activations at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, the dreaming campaign highlights the unique personalities of each town. It also showcases off-the-beaten path experiences and lesser-known activities and attractions.

By highlighting local hidden gems, the Napa Valley Dreaming campaign encourages a deeper appreciation and knowledge of each town, while also spreading visitors out during Napa Valley’s busy harvest and holiday seasons.

The result is that all Napa Valley businesses, from small family shops to unique local wineries, share in the recovery effort.

Jacey Ohlinger from Tank Garage Winery, which is located in a vintage Calistoga gas station, is excited to share Tank’s unique spin to wine and winemaking with more visitors.

“We’ve tapped into old-world winemaking techniques and varietals that aren’t normally found in Napa Valley and present them in an unexpected environment for a completely distinctive experience that changes seasonally. Here you’ll rarely experience the same wine twice.”

Brasswood Estate’s Marcus Marquez feels the same.

“When people slow down and focus on different parts of the valley to explore, it is always a much richer experience. Visitors love our sensory tastings using hand-blown glass sensory globes that heighten the five senses to uncover the flavors within their glass.”

There’s still time to join us on our Napa Valley Dreaming campaign.

You can find plenty of inspiration on the Visit Napa Valley website, including opportunities to win one of the Napa Valley Dreaming getaways. Each free giveaway includes an overnight experience plus free dining and activities.

More importantly, when you get out and try something new in your own backyard, you’ll continue to support the ongoing recovery of our Napa Valley tourism businesses and our neighbors who they employ.

We’d love to know what your favorite undiscovered experience is in Napa Valley. Connect with us on Facebook @VNVNews and share your hidden gem!

For more information visit visitnapavalley.com.

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional column by Visit Napa Valley.

Linsey Gallagher is the President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County. Visit NapaValleySpirit.com to learn more about opportunities to play tourist in your own backyard.