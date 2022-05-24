Visit Napa Valley: A tribute to hospitality workers for tourism month

May is California Tourism Month and the Napa Valley has much to celebrate.

Thanks to our rural character, outdoor-oriented experiences and world-class hospitality, Napa Valley’s tourism industry has rebounded quickly from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel revenues have nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, which has in turn helped speed the recovery of our local government general funds. These funds rely on hotel tax revenues to support essential services such as road improvement, park programs, public safety and fire response.

We know that reaching our recovery milestones could not happen without the tireless dedication and unwavering passion of our hospitality professionals. It is the people who have always set Napa Valley apart from other destinations and who are the essential ingredient behind creating extraordinary experiences for visitors.

Despite the challenges and adversity that they have had to navigate due to the pandemic and wildfires, our hospitality workforce has shown time and time again that they are resilient. From housekeeping to kitchen staff all the way up to management, this group of professionals have delivered and maintained Napa Valley’s standard of world-class hospitality no matter the odds.

“For me, Napa Valley is the pinnacle of the hospitality industry, and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else,” said Michael Lennon, general manager at Calistoga Spa Hot Springs in Calistoga.

“Despite the hardships we’ve faced over the past two years, this continues to be a rewarding career path. I love representing such an incredible destination and helping visitors discover the abundance we enjoy daily.”

The importance of people like Michael and his staff cannot be overstated. Although wine is Napa Valley’s number one industry, its success goes hand in hand with the tourism industry.

Many wineries depend on visitor spending to support their businesses and the people they employ. Thanks to the topnotch hospitality provided by guest relations teams, visitors continue to place a premium on the Napa Valley experience, which also keeps the values of our wines high.

“We have the wonderful opportunity in Napa Valley for guests to come to us to hear about our story, what is involved in sustainably farming our estate and crafting our wines,” said Hailey Trefethen, third generation winegrower of Trefethen Vineyards.

“Being here helps visitors fall in love with Napa Valley and realize how special this valley is. We are grateful for that opportunity.”

As we reflect on the hospitality industry this month, we encourage you to join us in thanking the men and women who make Napa Valley tourism the gold standard for hospitality and a model for other destinations worldwide.

Let’s continue to support this incredible group of people by staying, playing and dining local so that the future of Napa Valley’s tourism economy remains bright with jobs for our residents, patrons for our small businesses and revenue for our governments to maintain the valley’s enviable quality of life. Together, we can all share in Napa Valley’s good life.

Linsey Gallagher is the president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County.

