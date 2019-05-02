Visit Napa Valley will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5 to 11, by supporting local initiatives "that benefit the community and help make the Napa Valley an ideal place to live, work and play," said a news release.
"Travel and tourism professionals across the country will unite to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses and personal well-being," said the release.
The tourism industry remains the second largest employer in Napa County, behind the wine industry, supporting more than 15,000 jobs. The majority of hospitality jobs are related to either restaurants or hotels, said Visit Napa Valley.
In recognition of National Travel & Tourism Week, Visit Napa Valley has teamed up with the Napa County Bicycle Coalition (NCBC) to support the Napa Valley Vine Trail (NVVT) with local volunteerism through the organization’s Tourism Gives Back initiative, which focuses on the hospitality industry’s support of local community initiatives.
Partnering with the NCBC and the NVVT, "Visit Napa Valley is proud to promote bicycling and improve bicycle safety for visitors and residents alike."
As a premier partner, Visit Napa Valley has pledged $2.5 million to support the NVVT on behalf of the tourism industry. To date, more than $1.7 million of the pledge has been contributed to build and promote the trail.
To support Tourism Gives Back, more than 150 volunteers, including Visit Napa Valley team members and area lodging and hospitality professionals, will work on Vine Trail clean up from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
Volunteers will also help staff the annual NCBC Bike to work/school event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. Industry volunteers will receive a Tourism Gives Back T-shirt.
“The Napa Valley tourism industry continues to support local initiatives important to the well being of our community, while remaining a significant positive force in Napa Valley’s economy,” said Linsey Gallagher, president of Visit Napa Valley.
“Revenues from tourism allow local government to invest in services and programs that benefit all residents, including infrastructure improvements, civic amenities and public safety," said Gallagher.
"Additionally, tourism creates demand for a diverse range of goods, services, and cultural programs that are available for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”
In recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week, Visit Napa Valley released the 2018 Napa Valley Visitor Industry Economic Impact and Visitor Profile reports on Friday which includes the results of a yearlong research study conducted by Destination Analysts.