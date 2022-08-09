Visit Napa Valley: Family travel trend enriches experiences for families

A wine lover's paradise, Napa Valley has also become a playground for families over the last decade. Our tourism community has successfully curated a collection of inclusive programming and experiences that have made Napa Valley a popular destination for modern families.

As a Napa resident with elementary school-aged kids, I’m especially excited about what this trend means for local families — namely new, unique and fun activities right here in our community.

“There’s a huge upside to living in a location that is highly attractive to visitors,” said Tom Davies, V. Sattui Winery president and managing partner and Visit Napa Valley’s fiscal year 2023 board chair. “Supported by visitor spending, businesses are encouraged to invest in the community, which results in better leisure and cultural amenities, more special events and an overall enhanced lifestyle for locals.”

The growing options in family-friendly fun are a great example of this concept at work.

For instance, the Napa Valley Vine Trail has become a favorite attraction where local families can bike, stroll, and simply explore. Funded in part by the tourism community, this walking and biking trail system, which will span 47 miles when complete, encourages outdoor, active fun and celebrates local arts, culture and education through touch points along the route. The Vine Trail also has inspired the formation of the Rail Arts District, which is envisioned as a free, outdoor contemporary art museum for all ages.

Our wineries are also considering experiences for the whole family. Families can explore a Tuscan-inspired castle complete with dungeon at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga. Oasis by Hoopes at Hoopes Vineyard in Napa has an animal sanctuary and scavenger hunt that encourage kids and parents to get their hands dirty while learning about regenerative farming and Napa Valley’s agricultural roots.

“Today’s consumer wants to spend quality time with the whole family. And that means children, too,” says Lindsay Hoopes, owner of Oasis by Hoopes. “As a working mom who spends time away from her own family, I created Oasis by Hoopes to respond to this trend. It’s a place where Napa Valley’s multi-generational farming community is on display for all.”

The tourism industry has also played a role in the rise of family-friendly music and cultural events in the valley. For instance, Visit Napa Valley was proud to support the return of Napa Porchfest this summer. This grassroots and free event features live music from local Napa musicians, food trucks and a small-town community vibe.

“We work hard to provide music and entertainment for the whole family,” said Jamie Cherry, Napa Porchfest chair. “Napa Porchfest requires a big investment of time, money and resources, but we’re able to offer it free for all.”

The visitor industry also helps parks and recreation departments throughout Napa Valley offer programming that benefits local families. Overnight hotel guests pay a transient occupancy tax, which goes directly to local government general funds supporting services like park maintenance and summer recreation programs. I am pleased to report that the Napa Valley hospitality industry’s financial contribution to local general funds is once again restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Enriching the community is an important part of our tourism industry’s mission, so it is encouraging so many fun and meaningful activities for local families. If you need more inspiration, check out visitnapavalley.com or stop by our Napa Valley Welcome Center in downtown Napa, where our helpful staff is always thrilled to provide recommendations to our neighbors.

Linsey Gallagher is the president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County.