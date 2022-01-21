Visit Napa Valley: Make it a date and support Napa Valley Restaurant Week

All our best memories happen around food, and as Napa Valley locals, we’re lucky to have some of the world’s best culinary experiences in our backyards. If wine is the heart of the valley then food is its lifeblood.

From Michelin star restaurants to intimate farm-to-table dining and artisanal food trucks — all serving cuisine worthy of pairing with any Napa Valley wine — exceptional dining is at the fingertips of Napa Valley residents.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has not been kind to our treasured restaurants and food venues, which were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Its lingering effects continue to challenge these businesses with supply chain issues, staffing shortages and new protocols.

Now more than ever, our restaurants and the people who depend on them for their livelihoods need our support. It’s why Napa Valley Restaurant Week has an especially important significance this year.

Napa Valley Restaurant Week returns January 21 to 30. It’s the perfect excuse for locals and visitors to explore and savor the valley’s restaurant scene. As you experience our legendary food and wine culture, you’ll also be supporting the continued recovery of our restaurant industry.

“We were encouraged by strong summer business but continue to take things one day at a time,” said Peter Triolo, Food and Beverage Director at Charlie Palmer Steak Napa.

“The uptick in business through programs like Napa Valley Restaurant Week is crucial to helping us rebuild and allows us to keep our staff employed, especially during what’s traditionally a slower time of the year.”

Prix-fixe menus, many paired with wines, offer access to some of our best restaurants at an approachable price point with most offers ranging from $25 to $65. Brunch, lunch, and dinner options are available, so you can get a taste of the Napa Valley good life.

“We enjoy the opportunity to serve our locals during Napa Valley Restaurant Week,” said Jennifer Bohr, manager of Brasswood Bar and Kitchen in St. Helena.

“We love that our friends and neighbors come to experience some of our most popular seasonal dishes. We also reap the benefit many times over through word-of-mouth recommendations when locals share their favorite spots with visiting family and friends.”

Restaurants participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week this year include a mix of old favorites and first-timers that are eager to share their menus with visitors and locals alike.

Boon Fly Café, a popular spot in Napa that has earned several best brunch accolades, is a first-time participant and plans to feature its most requested brunch items during the 10-day promotion.

“We are thrilled to participate in Napa Valley Restaurant Week,” said Boon Fly Cafe’s Manager Irene Alcantara. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome our neighbors and have them experience what the hype is all about.”

So, grab a reservation before they fill up and enjoy delicious discounts across our valley’s five towns while supporting our local businesses.

The full list of participating restaurants and menu specials are posted on our website at visitnapavalley.com/events. We look forward to seeing you around town. Bon Appetit!

Linsey Gallagher is the president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County.

