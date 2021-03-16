Visit Napa Valley makes staycation planning easy for residents

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional column by Visit Napa Valley.

As our tourism businesses come back to life, so does the wanderlust of our Napa Valley residents. That makes now the perfect time to safely explore and enjoy the world-renown attractions in your own backyard.

To make your daycation or staycation planning easier, Visit Napa Valley has reopened the Napa Valley Welcome Center and improved its website, VisitNapaValley.com.

You’ll find the Napa Valley Welcome Center in its brand-new location on First Street in downtown Napa. It’s a valuable resource even if you’ve lived in the valley for decades.

“The Welcome Center is where I learn about fun events happening around the valley,” says Don Krieger, owner of Minuteman Press. “The staff’s knowledge is also helpful when we have friends visiting from outside the valley whether it be for matching wineries and restaurants with our guests’ preferences or suggestions for hiking and scenic views.”

Napa Valley resident Lisa Hiatt takes her guests to the center to check out its topographical map of the entire valley, plus access coupons for local experiences.