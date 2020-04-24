Visit Napa Valley partners step up during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the Napa Valley community continues to do its part by sheltering in place, Visit Napa Valley’s tourism industry partners, which include hotels, wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants, continue their efforts to help the community, said a news release from Visit Napa Valley.

Typically, the Napa Valley would just be starting its peak visitor season (May through October), welcoming visitors to its more than 125 hotels; 400 wineries; and 150 restaurants, said the release.

Now, with no visitors, Napa Valley’s tourism industry has turned its creativity and entrepreneurialism to giving back.

“Napa Valley usually welcomes more than 3.8 million visitors each year, who spend an average of $2.2 billion dollars to support our local businesses,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

“In the past, this spending has generated more than $85.1 million in tax revenue for local services," she said