Visit Napa Valley partners step up during COVID-19

While the Napa Valley community continues to do its part by sheltering in place, Visit Napa Valley’s tourism industry partners, which include hotels, wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants, continue their efforts to help the community, said a news release from Visit Napa Valley.
Typically, the Napa Valley would just be starting its peak visitor season (May through October), welcoming visitors to its more than 125 hotels; 400 wineries; and 150 restaurants, said the release.
Now, with no visitors, Napa Valley’s tourism industry has turned its creativity and entrepreneurialism to giving back.
“Napa Valley usually welcomes more than 3.8 million visitors each year, who spend an average of $2.2 billion dollars to support our local businesses,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
“In the past, this spending has generated more than $85.1 million in tax revenue for local services," she said
"While this revenue has been temporarily halted, we applaud our tourism partners for the creative ways they are inspiring visitors to return when the time is right with value-added gift cards to buy now and use later, as well as with virtual wine tasting experiences and waiving shipping fees for wine purchases so that they may still enjoy a Napa Valley experience,” she said.
Visit Napa Valley is promoting these offers on its #WFH (wine from home) landing page.
“We are also so proud to witness the true spirit and compassion of Napa Valley’s tourism industry which continues to shine through during this crisis,” said the news release. “Napa Valley Distillery says it best with the label on its donated hand sanitizer ‘Be Strong Napa–Just Say NO to COVID-19.’”
Programs to help tourism employees
Krupp Brothers
Krupp Brothers Winery, established by brothers Dr. Jan and Bart Krupp, continue to provide their entire staff with full pay and benefits. Additionally, 10 percent of sales from their red blend, known as The Doctor, will be contributed to The Center for Disaster Relief’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Contact them for pick up at their tasting rooms or for a delivery to Napa County residents. Info: kruppbrothers.com
Silverado Vineyards
Silverado Vineyards, which has been family-owned for four generations by the Miller family (related to Walt Disney), have partnered with Napa chef Sarah Scott to provide weekly menus shared on their website with recommended wine pairings. Silverado will donate 10 percent of all wine purchases to Restaurants Care, an emergency assistance fund for California restaurant workers. Info: silveradovineyards.com
Tarla Restaurant
Tarla Bar & Grill, known for their local, seasonal, and organic Mediterranean fare, is currently offering both curbside pick and delivery options. In an effort to assist their employees, Tarla will donate 50 percent of all gift card sales sold in April to its employees. Visit tarlagrill.com to purchase.
Programs to help the community
Art & Clarity
Janna Waldinger and Lowell Downey, owners of Art & Clarity, have partnered for three decades to offer their photographic services and workshops to locals and visitors alike. Offering a wide array of photo and video options, Art & Clarity is extending discounts for nonprofits that are in need of their services during this time. Info: artclarity.com
Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards
Through the end of May, the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards will donate $50 for every wine club signup split between the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation and the Napa Valley Food Bank. This donation applies to all club signups across the Far Niente portfolio. Info: farniente.com
Inn on Randolph
The Inn on Randolph in downtown Napa is offering a 10 percent discount on reservations made between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31 and will donate that percentage to the Napa Valley Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund to assist those affected by COVID-19. Info: innonrandolph.com
Jessup Cellars
During the month of April 2020, Jessup Cellars will donate 10 percent of wine sales to World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals to children and families in need. Info: jessupcellars.com
Patland Estate Vineyards
Through April 30, 2020, Patland Estate Vineyards is partnering with impctcoffee USA to donate one pound of coffee to Queen of the Valley in Napa with every wine order, which will also include a free eight-ounce pack of coffee. Info: patlandvineyards.com/blog/Making-an-IMPCT-Together
Raymond Vineyards
For the first time Raymond Vineyards is selling their 2017 Raymond Vineyards Somm Select Cabernet Sauvignon direct to consumers and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of this vintage to the United Sommeliers Fund. Info: raymondvineyards.com
Tra Vigne Pizzeria
St. Helena’s pizza restaurant Tra Vigne has established “Pay It Forward Friday.” Patrons can purchase from the Pay It Forward menu and the item will be donated to the charitable recipient of the week.
The program has benefited Adventist Health of St. Helena, OLE Health and Queen of the Valley. This program allows Tra Vigne to continue to keep their doors open and staff employed while supporting organizations that are working hard to benefit the community. Info: pizzeriatravigne.com
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
