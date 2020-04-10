Visit Napa Valley reports continuing tourism decline

"During the outbreak and throughout the shelter at home orders, Visit Napa Valley is sharing stories of local support and humanity, as well as photography and videos to bring a moment of inspiration," said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

"We’ve seen social media engagement up by 50 percent year-over-year, and our #WFH (wine from home) web page hub allows those missing the Napa Valley to experience it from afar. We encourage 'visitors' to enjoy virtual wine tastings; cooking classes; restaurant take-out options; wine education opportunities; podcasts about the history of Napa Valley; as well as a BottleRock playlist."

"Once visitors are able to return to the Napa Valley, we hope our community will greet them as a welcome economic engine that fuels the general funds that provide us with the essential services and quality of life we so value and enjoy," said Gallagher.

