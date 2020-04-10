You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Visit Napa Valley reports continuing tourism decline

Visit Napa Valley reports continuing tourism decline

Marriott hotel

Napa's Marriott hotel as seen during the county-wide shelter-at-home order and the COVID-19 outbreak. Hotel revenue across the county has plummeted in recent weeks. 

 Tim Carl

The extended “shelter at home” order during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative economic impact on the Napa County community, reported a news release from Visit Napa Valley. 

Napa County's official tourism agency received preliminary STR data for the week of March 29 – April 4, showing hotel occupancy down -9.6 percent, representing an -86.2 percent decline from 2019 when occupancy was 69.4 percent. 

According to the news release, "It’s important to note that hotel inventory in Napa Valley is down -20.1% to 4,009 rooms (from 5,020 rooms this time last year) due to temporary hotel closures as a result of current COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Based on this new adjusted supply, hotel occupancy is at 9.6 percent; but calculated from last year’s inventory, occupancy would be at 8.5 percent." 

STR reported: 

  • The average daily rate (ADR) was down by -61.1 percent ($117.29 vs $301.51 in 2019)
  • Year over year hotel occupancy was down by -86.2 percent (9.6 percent vs 69.4 percent in 2019)
  • Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down by -94.6 percent ($11.24 vs $209.27 in 2019)
  • Total hotel revenue was down by -95.2 percent ($349,881 vs $7.3 million in 2019)

"During the outbreak and throughout the shelter at home orders, Visit Napa Valley is sharing stories of local support and humanity, as well as photography and videos to bring a moment of inspiration," said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. 

"We’ve seen social media engagement up by 50 percent year-over-year, and our #WFH (wine from home) web page hub allows those missing the Napa Valley to experience it from afar. We encourage 'visitors' to enjoy virtual wine tastings; cooking classes; restaurant take-out options; wine education opportunities; podcasts about the history of Napa Valley; as well as a BottleRock playlist."

"Once visitors are able to return to the Napa Valley, we hope our community will greet them as a welcome economic engine that fuels the general funds that provide us with the essential services and quality of life we so value and enjoy," said Gallagher. 

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News