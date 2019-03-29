Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty announced that agent Jeffrey Earl Warren has joined the San Francisco Bay Area real estate brokerage.
Besides selling major Napa Valley estates to glitterati like Carmen Policy and Adam Bronfman, Warren, a self-described “dirt salesman,” is known in Napa Valley for having sold and brokered “some of the most significant vineyard sales in the region’s history,” said a news release.
Warren, who grew up on a ranch just five miles from downtown St. Helena, worked in advertising as a vice president and creative director of New York-based firm J. Walter Thompson before moving back to St. Helena with his growing family to focus on real estate.
From 1960 to 2014, his family brokerage James Warren & Son was a leading winery and vineyard real estate office in Napa Valley, said the release.
A former partner himself in Freemark Abbey Winery, his clients included the Mondavi Family, Warren Winiarski, Andy Beckstoffer, Joseph Phelps Winery, Charles Krug, Joel Gott Wines, Staglin and others.
“Often people ask why we’ve sold more land for more dollars over the last 50 years than any other office,” said Warren.
“Well, it starts with the boots. It’s about tromping around in the dirt—acquiring an intimate understanding of the land which separates Napa Valley from anywhere else on Earth. Our competitive edge is knowledge. In fact, we don’t sell land—we sell knowledge. We toss in the land for free,” said Warren.
Warren, who is the grandson of the late California Governor and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, resides in St. Helena with his wife, Cindy Horn.
Admittedly, Warren won’t be found behind a desk at one of the brokerage’s Napa Valley offices, but rather out in the field making connections and doing what he does best.
“We have the dirtiest boots in the Valley, and we’re proud of it,” he said.