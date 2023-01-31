Waste not, want not: It's a dirty job and Truly Clean Bins of Napa Valley wants to do it

We are all being prodded to set aside our organic waste for composting, but that can be a messy business.

“Compost bins are just nasty,” said Nathan Penley, a co-founder of a newer Napa County enterprise, Truly Clean Bins.

A bin filled with spoiled milk, rotting produce and who-knows-what-else can quickly generate foul smells and attract vermin while awaiting pickup, he said.

To sweeten the process, Penley and two other local entrepreneurs — Clinton Pridmore and Austin Pridmore — have created Truly Clean Bins. It began operation last year with a single truck and a small number of residential and business accounts scattered across the county.

Its operation will explode in coming weeks when it partners with Napa Recycling & Waste Services and Napa County Recycling & Waste Services to scrub hundreds of organic waste bins at food businesses and schools on a regular basis.

Senate Bill 1383 puts pressure to businesses to divert food scraps from landfills where they generate greenhouse gases as they decay. But separating out organic waste from everything else can create sanitation issues for businesses, Penley said.

Until now, Napa Recycling, which serves residential and business customers in the greater Napa area, has been cleaning compost bins at its largest food businesses every three months, said Greg Kelley, Napa Recycling’s general manager.

This is a “laborious process,” Kelley said. The bins have to be hauled to Napa Recycling facilities next to the Napa County Airport for steam cleaning, then returned to the customer. When Truly Clean Bins takes over, bins will be sanitized quarterly on special trucks that come to the customer and retain the wastewater.

Bins will be put back smelling of “fresh pine,” Penley said.

Collecting the wastewater is an important environmental feature of the new system, said Kevin Miller, materials diversion administrator for the City of Napa. People who clean bins themselves often let wastewater contaminated with harsh chemicals run into storm drains that lead to the Napa River. With the new self-contained system, wastewater will be trucked to Napa Recycling for processing in its composting ponds, he said.

Businesses won’t pay extra for this new service, at least not now, Miller said. The rate structure is revised periodically.

Penley said laws requiring organic waste to be set aside for composting have created new opportunities for businesses such as his. Bin-cleaning companies are springing up elsewhere in California and the U.S., he said.

All three of Truly Clean Bins’ founders work in construction locally. Until now, they’ve been operating their start-up without any employees, Penley said.

The company’s website, trulycleanbins.com, promotes the new venture as an “affordable and environmentally friendly” service that can benefit homeowners, apartment complexes and businesses of all types.

In truth, the quarterly cleanings provided by Napa Recycling to food businesses aren’t frequent enough for most of them, particularly in hot weather, Penley said. His company can be hired for more frequent cleanings. One customer, Oxbow Public Market, has its food waste bins disinfected every two weeks, he said.

Truly Clean Bins charges $25 to clean two bins monthly, $35 quarterly. A one-time visit is $45. The cost for each extra bin is $15. Contact the company for commercial pricing.

Residential and business customers in the City of Napa generate 6,000 to 8,000 tons of food waste annually, Miller said. He estimated that about half of that amount is being collected for composting currently.

The city targeted the largest food operations first and is slowly expanding enforcement of state rules, he said.

People contaminate compost bins with all kinds of discards that do not belong there, including plastic packaging, gloves, dirty diapers and waste from litter boxes, Miller said. “Plastics are the number one enemy of organics,” he said.

What ultimately happens to all those food scraps that arrive at Napa Recycling’s composting facility? A $12 million aeration system turns this odiferous mass into a nutrient-rich finished product. Landscapers and wineries buy more than half. Some is sold to companies that bag it for sale at home improvement stores.

To see a video of the multi-faceted recycling operation at Napa Recycling, go to YouTube to see: “Waste is a Verb: Tour the Napa Recycling & Composting Facility.”

