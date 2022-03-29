Wedding Camp Napa helps fiances say “Yes!” to Napa Valley

An out-of-town, engaged couple wants to have Napa as their destination wedding spot, but how do they find the right venue, caterers, guest accommodations and weekend activities for everyone?

“A couple’s most valuable asset is time,” said Andrea Luke, owner of Wedding Camp Napa. “They want to come to Napa, be close to downtown and not have to shuttle their guests more than 20 minutes.”

A few website searches are all it takes for the couples to realize that most wineries can’t host weddings, restaurants for the rehearsal dinner won’t accommodate more than 15 people and wine tastings are limited to four or six.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We assist couples hoping to get married in Napa find their wedding venue, rehearsal dinner venue, hotels and/or wine tasting locations,” said Luke. “I know the logistics and do the initial scouting for locations.”

Luke started with an education in merchandising which led her to event planning in Southern California. She’s been in the business for 12 years.

“Weddings piqued my interest. I worked in Temecula, which, like Napa, is a destination wedding locale. I was offered a position in Napa with the Meritage Resorts as the Wedding Events Manager. In my first year, I coordinated 130 weddings. It was an incredible boot camp, and I learned a lot.”

She put that knowledge to good use when she planned her own Napa wedding in 2018. On her website (weddingcampnapa.com) she says using her own tips and tricks made the experience stress free so she could focus on what really mattered to her.

When she left Meritage, she worked in a similar capacity at the Culinary Institute of America (both in Napa and St. Helena) for two years.

“When the pandemic struck and events were postponed or canceled, I tried thinking of other things I could do. A friend asked me why I’d leave something I was good at and loved.”

She started Wedding Camp Napa in February 2021.

“The majority of my clients are out-of-town first-time brides or grooms in their late 20s, early 30s. For example, one couple from Atlanta got engaged while staying at The George bed and breakfast downtown and wanted to get married in Napa. They didn’t have the time to scout venues and vendors and were thrilled to find me.”

“My clients don’t know the valley and are happy to lean on me, so they don’t have to keep coming back on weekends and racing around to visit everything. People are so busy. I make it easy to say, ‘yes’ to Napa.”

“In the corporate world when businesses bring people to Napa, they hire a DMC (destination management company) to plan events. That’s been totally missing for weddings.”

“I’m not a wedding planner, but I fill the gap before meeting with a wedding planner. I always suggest couples use a wedding planner. In fact, most venues require them to hire someone to coordinate their day. People don’t have the bandwidth to do it all.”

San Mateo resident Simrun Kalra learned about Wedding Camp Napa from her wedding planner.

“She knew I wanted to have my bachelorette party in Napa, and she told me about Andrea. It was an intimate party, just six of us. I’d had a tiny, lock-down wedding in a friend’s father’s backyard. I never got to mark the occasion with my friends and, at that point, didn’t want to ask them to host a bachelorette party.”

“Andrea took the load off me and suggested places I’d never considered. She organized lunch with a wine pairing to start us on the first day, which was exquisite. Then we went to a wine estate I didn’t know about and ended in a small restaurant for dinner. The next day, she arranged for a private group spa room at a resort for us. The service was excellent. We had the best car service I’ve used.”

“I’d tell people not to hesitate to use Andrea’s company. She was in touch every step of the way. We could let her know if we were running late and she’d contact the wineries.”

“She was lovely to work with, easy, open to suggestions and feedback. My friends and I were so happy with the weekend that we might make it an annual event.”

Luke offers virtual services such as venue tours, wedding packages and estimates, recommendations for hotels and vendors, transportation, locations for dinners or brunch and other events for guests. The virtual package is $800 and up.

There is also an in-person research trip where Luke will arrange visits to hotels and restaurants, the best venues in Napa, and everything else to make it an efficient research weekend, starting at $1,200.

Custom packages can also be arranged.

“Most people want to know what their wedding cost will actually be. There’s no database for costs. They may be handed a list of hors d'oeuvres or printed menu items that aren’t helpful. I know what each location requires in the way of rentals—are chairs, linens or caterers needed? People spend an average of $300 to $350 per person for a wedding. They look for ways to make it affordable, but they need guidance. I have tips to make the process easier; to make it price-conscious with smart decisions.”

“Planning a wedding is not easy.”

Luke said the most difficult part of her job is staying on top of seasonal menus for each restaurant and following changes in rules and equipment. She spends an average of five hours a week researching, including visiting wineries and different venues.

“I save people time and energy and make it easier to navigate the Napa valley. I offer personalized service to get them the information they need to be smart shoppers. People need a professional on their side.”

Has she encountered Bridezillas?

“No,” she said and laughed. “Wedding planners are the ones that have tough jobs. My part is fun. The thing is that we love our jobs. People in the wedding industry are passionate about what they’re doing.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com