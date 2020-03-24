What a Nobel Prize-winning economist advises to ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus

A: One suggestion is just to tell employers to pay people whether they're working or not. And if they're not working, we'll reimburse you. Ideally, have the employers give them the $2,000 check and have other people apply for it. So that reduces the burden on the government and shares it in a broader way. If you put the burden more on employers, that would leave maybe 10% of the population that would be uncovered. And getting checks out for 10% of the population rather than 100% is something that we could manage.

Q: How is doing cash transfer through employers and then reimbursing them different from the industry bailouts after 2008?

A: It's the difference between top-down trickle down economics and a bottoms-up approach. What we did in 2008 was trickle-down economics where we gave a lot of money to the banks, and we assumed that somehow everybody would benefit. We got an important lesson in the first three years of the recovery: 91% of the increase in income went to the top 1%. It didn't trickle down and millions lost their homes, their jobs, and (endured) an enormous amount of suffering.