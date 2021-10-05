What are ‘stored credentials’ and how can they help you?

My wife and I attended Bottlerock. I told her bags were prohibited so we could speed through the ‘no bag’ line. Upon arrival, she was irritated when I explained that although bags were technically allowed, they were prejudicially managed.
When she absorbed the line differences, she uttered three words in an order I have never before heard in our 31 years of marriage: "You were right."
Paradise City
I had downloaded the Bottlerock app and lined up the performances. I did not, however, load my credit card credentials into my wristband. The wrist band had a chip that interacted with card terminals.
Customers could purchase from any vendor with only their wristband, regardless of whether they had a chip card.
It was faster than cash and universally accepted. Customers' cards were ‘on file’ and all transactions were debited to the registered card. Businesses like Bottlerock will store account information in digital wallets or within payment gateways so consumers can make frictionless additional purchases.
Knockin’ on Heavens Door
Stored credentials are customer information kept by a merchant or platform for future transactions. The credentials must be stored securely, to ensure compliance with both laws and card regulations.
Merchants can leverage tokenized or stored credentials for a quicker and more seamless purchase. Visa and Mastercard have rules in place for third parties and merchants. These rules, in part, require certain information to be sent with each transaction indicating that the transaction is being initiated with stored credentials.
This is valuable for the issuer as it conveys that the merchant and cardholder have an existing relationship. Consequently, the issuer is more apt to approve that type of transaction leading to higher approval rates for the merchant.
Raw Power
This type of transaction can be extremely helpful for any recurring sale. Consider a winery that may have a monthly or annual subscription. They can store the cardholder’s credentials and, because of the stored credential indicator, are more likely to receive approval than they would otherwise. And merchants:
- Need not bother their customer for each monthly purchase.
- Reprocess declined transactions at a later time.
- Provide receipts electronically to save on receipt costs and eliminate waste
- Receive updated expiration dates and updated card credentials should the card be replaced.
Sweet Child O’ Mine
When a merchant stores payment credentials for the first time, they must establish an agreement that covers how and under what conditions the card may be used along with other stipulations of the communication with the customer.
Stored credentials have an ever-expanding use not only within our subscription economy but also within our event-driven economy for both recurring transactions and repeat customers.
Stored credentials allow for ease of returns without needing the customer to provide their card. It is ideal for line-busting opportunities at auctions, concerts, events and donations.
Much like the ‘no bag’ line, stored credentials can be used to expedite customer orders and decrease wait times.
