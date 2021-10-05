What are ‘stored credentials’ and how can they help you?

My wife and I attended Bottlerock. I told her bags were prohibited so we could speed through the ‘no bag’ line. Upon arrival, she was irritated when I explained that although bags were technically allowed, they were prejudicially managed.

When she absorbed the line differences, she uttered three words in an order I have never before heard in our 31 years of marriage: "You were right."

Paradise City

I had downloaded the Bottlerock app and lined up the performances. I did not, however, load my credit card credentials into my wristband. The wrist band had a chip that interacted with card terminals.

Customers could purchase from any vendor with only their wristband, regardless of whether they had a chip card.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

It was faster than cash and universally accepted. Customers' cards were ‘on file’ and all transactions were debited to the registered card. Businesses like Bottlerock will store account information in digital wallets or within payment gateways so consumers can make frictionless additional purchases.

Knockin’ on Heavens Door