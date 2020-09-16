What happens when a restaurant can't pay the rent?

Blaqhaus owner Takela Corbitt considers herself one of the lucky ones. She pays $6,500 in rent for her Southern restaurant in North Hollywood and was able to negotiate with her landlord. When she shut down in March, her landlord didn't ask for the rent. He requested that they reconvene once they both had a better understanding of the situation. She wasn't able to pay any money in April or May but cut her landlord a check after receiving PPP money in June.

When the restaurant reopened, Corbitt found that she was making only enough money to pay half the rent.

"I reached out to him and told him that we were not making enough revenue to pay the rent and the employees but that we wanted to stay open, hoping this will pass," she said. "He told us that when things get back to normal we can sit down and come up with something that works for both of us. As a business owner, the only thing to do is to continue to work together and be fair."

Some restaurants have tried to negotiate with landlords, pushed for rent abatement or percentage rent, and are still looking for a solution. Attorney Alexandra L. Foote says restaurant and bar owners should revisit their insurance policy.