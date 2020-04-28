What's next for the workplace after COVID-19?

"We are preparing the building and preparing the workforce," Holman said. "We have visual boundaries around workstations that give people an indication how close to get.

"We will have Plexiglas barriers between workstations," he said. "We have way-finding in offices with one-way directions."

These changes are a big turnabout from recent office space designs that emphasized closer quarters and more shared work areas.

COVID-19 will definitely dial back office densities.

"We are in rapid evolution right now in response to this," Holman said.

Office building owners are understandably worried that some businesses may decide that a substantial number of their employees can continue to work from home when the pandemic is over.

"That could reduce demand for space," Holman said. "At the same time, there is a pretty good argument we have reached an apex for density and because of the need for distance between employees, the office density will have to pull back.

"That will be a counterbalance for work for home."

