Who's hiring in California amid the coronavirus pandemic? Here's where the jobs are

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the economic forecast for California looks dismal as residents change their spending habits and brace for a recession.

But, some businesses and industries expect to grow in the COVID-19 pandemic. Expect to see help wanted ads for home-delivery services, grocery stores and some jobs in transportation.

Among the most notable businesses to engage in mass hiring is online retail giant Amazon, which announced this week that it is adding 100,000 new full- and part-time positions "to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public," according to an Amazon statement.

An Amazon spokesperson said that that includes more than 12,000 new jobs in California, including more than 4,500 in the Northern California area.

In addition, Amazon is temporarily adding $2 to its hourly rate, meaning workers will make $17 an hour or more. This increased pay will last through the month of April.

Several grocery chains are also increasing their hiring during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Safeway, Raley's and Save Mart Companies. With restaurants and bars closed, people will be cooking their meals at home.