Why are they turning off my power? A rolling California blackout primer

Californians have been plunged into darkness many times in recent years, either from storms knocking out power lines or utilities turning off power ahead of gusty autumn winds to prevent damaged electrical equipment from sparking wildfires.

But an old foe is making a comeback — rolling blackouts. It's been almost 20 years since the last rolling blackouts, so here's a primer on what they're all about:

What are rolling blackouts?

Rolling blackouts are a rationing scheme utilities resort to when electricity demand outstrips supply, which can happen in heat waves as air conditioners and fans are cranked up to cool homes, offices and stores. They take blocks of circuits and the customers hooked up to them offline to balance demand with supply.

How long will my power be out?

PG&E says they try to limit rolling blackouts to about an hour, but it can often be longer.

How are rolling blackouts different from other outages?