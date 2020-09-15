Wine in the great outdoors: Cabana tastings are good match for the times

“The cabanas were designed to bring our exclusive, indoor private tasting experiences to the fresh outdoors where guests can enjoy our signature and limited production wines with the same high-level of hospitality,” said Alpha Omega vintner Michelle Baggett, who explained that until now, guests were often torn between the private experience and sitting out on the terrace. “Now, they can receive both simultaneously from the cabanas on the Vineyard Terrace, where they are literally steps from the vines. We are excited to now offer the best of both worlds to wine lovers.” For details, visit aowinery.com.