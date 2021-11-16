WineBid celebrates 25 years: company doubles Napa office space

Located in a nondescript warehouse in Napa’s airport industrial corridor is one of the original wine e-commerce companies that has both survived and went on to thrive for 25 years amidst the chaos of the Internet bubble, the direct shipping boom and the rise of social media.

This year online wine auction site WineBid celebrates its 25th anniversary, announced a news release.

WineBid arrived in Napa in 1998, only two years after its founding in 1996 in Illinois. From its Napa base, it has gone on to become one of the world’s largest online wine auction marketplaces holding weekly auctions of 5,000-plus lots.

It also has played an important role in the Napa community as a training ground, charitable partner and friend to the industry, said the release.

“The first thing WineBid did upon arriving in Napa in 1998 was to mine the local talent to up the company’s wine game,” said WineBid CEO Russ Mann.

“Over the years WineBid has not only had the luxury of reaching into the deep wine knowledge pool in the area to find key employees, but also the pleasure of giving opportunities to a number of folks who have subsequently gone on to carve out impressive careers in wine.”

Though moving its headquarters to Seattle in 2000, the bulk of its staff has remained in Napa working out of the airport warehouse where it takes in, inspects, authenticates and originates shipments of the more than 250,000 bottles of wine it auctions annually.

WineBid holds weekly auctions, separating itself from traditional wine auction houses around the world that tend to only hold periodic wine auctions. According to Mann, WineBid also separates itself by the diversity of wines it offers at auction.

“You won’t find another wine auction marketplace that, while offering the classic Napa Valley cults such as Harlan, Colgin, Scarecrow, Opus and others for hundreds or thousands of dollars, also sells Napa Valley wines upwards of 30 and 40 years old in the $25 to $100 and up price range,” said Mann.

“This commitment to diversity of product also applies to wines from every corner of the globe and goes a long way toward explaining the equally diverse customer base we have attracted.”

In any given weekly WineBid auction, Napa Valley wines account for 20% to 35% of the 5,000 lots being offered.

This emphasis on local wines and the Napa community goes back to the company’s beginning when it put Auction Napa Valley lots online as early as 1999 as well as started a futures auction that focused on Napa Valley wines in 2000. WineBid was also a longtime active bidder at Premier Napa Valley where it would procure one-of-kind barrels that eventually found their way into the WineBid auctions.

During the COVID-19 emergency, WineBid continued to work with the Napa community to attempt to ease the impact the pandemic had on restaurants and the hospitality community.

In early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, WineBid teamed up with a number of Napa Valley wineries to hold weekly auctions to raise funds for the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, which is providing direct financial assistance for workers in need and to restaurants because of closures due to COVID-19. WineBid also donated its platform and commission to help raise funds for the Napa Valley Art Museum and UC Berkeley School of Economics.

WineBid was not immune to the economic forces that drove Napa Valley wineries to online sales during the pandemic. In fact, its pandemic-related charitable work and wine buyers’ migration online both raised the auctioneer’s profile.

“Just as many Napa wineries saw their online orders increase during the pandemic, WineBid was discovered by a new generation of wine enthusiasts who during lockdowns were seeking alternative sources for wine,” explained Mann.

“The online wine auction business didn’t necessarily change during the pandemic, but the migration to online purchasing certainly elevated our profile among younger buyers and drinkers who hadn’t yet explored online wine buying.”

According to Mann, WineBid plans to maintain its Napa hub for the foreseeable future while continuing to eye opportunities for expansion. In the past year, WineBid has doubled its warehouse space in Napa in anticipation of increased sales and shipping.

Currently, 28 management, marketing, development, inspection, and warehouse employees work out of the Napa hub. The proximity to Napa Valley wine culture, according to Mann, is an important element of what keeps the company in the region.

“Being a part of the Napa wine community has been an important element in our success,” said Mann.

“We appreciate all the support we have received from the industry and want to continue to return the embrace by supporting the entire community from growers, winemakers, and farmworkers to the distributors, somms, and the restaurant and hospitality professionals. We feel a responsibility for properly showcasing the great Napa Valley wines for our global audience.”

