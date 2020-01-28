Whether faced with a 6.0 earthquake, severe wildfire and flood seasons, a car crashing through the front window of her store or multiple business moves — Thea Witsil always manages to land on her feet.
The same goes for her business, Napa’s Wildcat Vintage Clothing.
“This cat his more than nine lives,” said Witsil.
The shop’s newest incarnation is located at 931 Coombs St., where Wildcat will host a grand reopening on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Several months ago, Witsil decided to move Wildcat from its most previous home, 810 Randolph St., to be closer to the heart of downtown.
“I didn’t want to move again,” she said, but her new Coombs Street address “is such a better location.”
“There was not a lot of foot traffic,” on her Randolph corner, she said. “I didn’t do as well there as I thought I would.”
Wildcat Vintage Clothing is known for “classic vintage, new retro and gently worn fashion forward clothing and accessories for guys and gals who like to mix and match era variety for personal style and fun,” said Witsil.
The store’s emphasis is on Rockabilly, Western, Hawaiian, band shirts and the “roaring twenties.”
Brands include Rock Steady, Voodoo Vixen, Tre Noir, Lucky 13, Rockmount, Scully, Heart of Haute, Sourpuss, Unique Vintage and more. Wildcat also buys and consigns.
This will be Witsil and Wildcat’s fourth move. She was first located on the north side of First Street close to the Coombs Street intersection.
After the 2014 Napa earthquake, her business was displaced and the store had to temporarily close. Wildcat then reopened on Lincoln Avenue, but that was too far from downtown, Witsil said.
While she liked the style of the Randolph store, that location was a bit too isolated from the heart of downtown, said Witsil. However, one memory of that shop stands out in particular — the night a car crashed through a front display window of the shop. Luckily, the store was closed at the time and no one was injured.
At Wildcat’s new Coombs Street shop, “I’m really a stone’s throw from my original location,” on First Street, she said. “I feel like I’m back home again. Back with my family.”
Wildcat is occupying about half of the space of the former Le Melange Academy of Hair and Esthetics. That business closed in April after the death of the owner.
“I’m so happy here,” said Witsil. “It’s a beautiful space. This is such an upgrade.”
“Wildcat has grown up,” she said.
Speaking of growing up, this October, Wildcat will turn 20.
At the same time, Witsil’s husband is retiring after 30 years of teaching at Vallejo High School.
But that doesn’t mean Witsil is next. “I’m not ready to throw the key away,” she said. “I have a lot of energy and passion for what I do. And I get to keep my finger on the pulse of the community, which I love. I do love what I do.”
What keeps her motivated?
“First of all, I love vintage fashion,” said Witsil. “I love to mix and match contemporary with classic vintage. I’ve been wearing vintage since I was 13 years old. I put myself through art school selling vintage. It comes naturally to me,” she said.
“And I also like the fact that I’m in the recycling business. I get to pass down beautiful wearables from days gone by. The fabrics are so fabulous, and not to mention the styles, the aesthetics.”
At Wildcat, “there’s a little something for everybody,” said Witsil. “Even those that have never even visited a vintage store will find something. They will discover they actually like this stuff. That’s exciting for me to watch someone come alive while they are walking around. They get turned on to vintage and it’s just fabulous.”