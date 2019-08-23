A major remodeling is underway at the bank at Adams Street and Railroad Avenue as it transforms from a Citibank into a Chase Bank.
Last November, the St. Helena Planning Commission approved a complete remodel of the building’s exterior and interior, with new siding, windows, roof, trash enclosure, bike lockers, landscaping, and two new ATMs.
According to the approved plans, which were redesigned at the city’s request, the exterior will feature asphalt shingle roofing, half-round shingle siding, tongue-and-groove siding, board-and-batten siding, a small stone veneer base, aluminum-clad windows, and new gabled ends on the roof.
The building’s square footage will be reduced by 517 square feet to 2,362 square feet with the removal of a mezzanine. The building’s height of 23 feet, 6 inches will remain the same.
The Citibank branch closed in January 2017.