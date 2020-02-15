{{featured_button_text}}
Lisa Wunderlich, Wunder Boutique & Salon: Napa chamber small business of the year

The Napa Chamber of Commerce recently named Wunder Boutique & Salon as the Small Business of the Year. Pictured here: Chamber CEO Travis Stanley, business owner Lisa Wunderlich and a representative from Mechanics Bank. 

 Bob McClenahan photo

The Napa Chamber of Commerce named Wunder Boutique & Salon Small Business of the Year.

The award was presented on Jan. 31 at the Chamber's Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon. 

A Chamber member since she opened her business in 2015, Wunder is owned by Napa native Lisa Wunderlich. The business is located at 1428 Second St. in downtown Napa. 

Her reaction to winning small business of the year "was literally all of the emotions,” said Wunderlich. “I was shocked, honored, confused and proud.”

She wasn’t aware of the annual awards program, “let alone that I would be nominated,” said Wunderlich.

“Knowing the past recipients and the amazing businesses that I was nominated with, I felt like I didn’t deserve to be among them. So to say I was elated would be an understatement.”

This small business owner said she attributes her win to having created a place “that feels comfortable and welcoming,” said Wunderlich.

“I wanted to open a business that I would want to and could shop at myself,” she noted. “Wunder is truly a passion of mine, and I think people see that. We also have a loyal following of clients and customers that have become family.”

The Napa Chamber currently represents approximately 1,100 members and more than 27,000 employees in Napa Valley’s business and charitable communities, said Chamber CEO Travis Stanley.

“Our annual Meeting and Awards give them the chance to celebrate one another in a very public way,” Stanley said.

Stanley said the 2020 awards ceremony marked significant growth in member engagement and participation: more than 2,000 votes were counted for this year’s award honorees.

Info:  wundernapa.com, 707-257-7527

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

