Miranda Dewitte is a relatively new patient at the Yarris Family Dental offices on Beard Road in Napa.
She first came here four months ago, and she keeps coming back, because of the family feeling she said she “undoubtedly” felt the moment she entered the doorway.
“Travis is so attentive and considerate of my problems,” Dewitte said, while she waited for her appointment this past week. “Patients’ needs come before everything else.”
Travis is Dr. Travis Yarris, the son of Dr. Doug Yarris. The father-and-son dental practice in Napa opened last September.
Steve Berlogar was also waiting — for his appointment with Dr. Doug Yarris. Berlogar remembered when Dr. Yarris worked only in Crockett, resulting in a long drive. Dr. Doug still has the Crockett office.
“Worth it from the start,” he said. “Finding a dentist I like who does not have that corporate feel to him was well worth the trip.” Now a visit to the dentist is just minutes away.
Rajendra Malik owns Photo Pro on Trancas Street in Napa. Like Berlogar, he used to drive all the way to Crockett and back for his dental needs, just to see Dr. Doug.
Speaking as a business owner, Malik said families working together are part his East Indian culture, one he does not often see in most American cities.
“All three of my children have worked in my shop,” he said. And two still work there when not at their professional day jobs.
Father-and-son businesses seem to be fading away in this country, no longer attracting one generation after the next with a desire to enter into a partnership.
Yet with the opening of this father-and-son dental practice, the Yarris family name in dentistry now runs not just two, but three generations deep.
And it is Dr. Travis who is proudly extending the family name in dentistry into its third generation. Both doctors live in Napa Valley.
Doug’s father, the late Dr. Raymond Yarris, was also a dentist. He was based in Oakland but also lived in Napa Valley.
All three Yarris dentists graduated from the University of Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco. Dr. Doug said this has only happened two other times at the university.
“We are only the third family of dentists to ever graduate from U of P,” and three generations in a row, Dr. Doug said. “Our family name in dentistry is now 69 years old.”
Dr. Nader Nadershahi is dean of the dental school. “It is unusual to see three generations of dentists from one family,” he said. “This makes the Yarris family really stand out among our Dugoni School family.”
Dr. Doug remembers raising his son as part of a dental family. Travis spent many childhood days visiting his father’s office and got to see his father’s passion. Doug does charity work by treating low-income families. And as an avid golfer, he has brought a PGA mobile dental clinic to Salinas, San Diego, Thousand Oaks and other PGA -sanctioned events.
Dr. Doug, often with Travis at his side, has treated hundreds of children from low-income families.
The two doctors have also secured a $2 million endowment for the Dugoni School of Dentistry so they can continue to bring dental care to other California families.
Theirs is a special relationship between father and son, Dr. Travis acknowledged. Both men learn new things from each other. “It feels good,” Dr. Travis said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with my father.”
For more information: Yarris Family Dental, 707-927-3992, 3260 Beard Road, Suite 2, Napa. yarrisfamilydental.com