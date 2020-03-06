Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces business and community awards

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Business and Community Awards. The 2020 Business and Community Award winners will be celebrated at the Membership Jubilee and Awards Ceremony, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at the Lincoln Theater at the Veterans Home in Yountville.
The 2020 winners are:
- Business of the Year: Bardessono Hotel & Spa
- Business Leader of the Year: Chris Kollar, Chef & Owner, Kollar Chocolates
- Employee of the Year: Frederick Boelen, Tasting Room Manager, Jessup Cellars
- Citizen of the Year: Devon Avery, Reporter, Yountville Sun
- Volunteer of the Year: Peggy Eriksen, Volunteer, Yountville Welcome Center
“We are proud to recognize our Business & Community Award Winners for their dedication to Yountville and the Napa Valley community,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.
For more information, and to purchase tickets visit: web.yountville.com/events or call 707-944-0904.
