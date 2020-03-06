You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces business and community awards

Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces business and community awards

{{featured_button_text}}

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Business and Community Awards. The 2020 Business and Community Award winners will be celebrated at the Membership Jubilee and Awards Ceremony, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at the Lincoln Theater  at the Veterans Home in Yountville. 

The 2020 winners are:

  • Business of the Year: Bardessono Hotel & Spa
  • Business Leader of the Year: Chris Kollar, Chef & Owner, Kollar Chocolates
  • Employee of the Year: Frederick Boelen, Tasting Room Manager, Jessup Cellars
  • Citizen of the Year: Devon Avery, Reporter, Yountville Sun
  • Volunteer of the Year: Peggy Eriksen, Volunteer, Yountville Welcome Center

“We are proud to recognize our Business & Community Award Winners for their dedication to Yountville and the Napa Valley community,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy. 

For more information, and to purchase tickets visit: web.yountville.com/events or call 707-944-0904.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News