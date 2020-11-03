Yountville staple Tay & Grace now open in Napa

Those cashmere items are among the shop’s priciest, at up to $400, but there are also items at the other end of the pricing spectrum – face masks, specifically, that go for $30, the ladies said.

The masks, of course, are a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not the only one.

“We closed down and moved out of Yountville because of it,” Ruffino said. “We never have too many people in here at one time. People wear masks, we have sanitizer, and we steam clean everything.”

Silleman said she basically grew up in the store and came naturally by her fondness for fashion.

“I’ve been wearing clothes from the store since it opened, when I was like 9 years old,” she said. “I’ve been going to the fashion mart with my mom since I’m 10 years old. I’ve always looked at fashion magazines and I liked to dress up when I was younger and go to the market.”

“She definitely grew up in the fashion world,” Ruffino said. “Now, she’s an architect, and so she’s still designing and focusing on details. And, she still helps with the store.”

Before opening the store in Yountville, Ruffino said she spent years in marketing – mostly in the wine and hotel industries.