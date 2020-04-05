Zoom video meetings are being interrupted by hackers spewing hate speech and showing porn.

Zoom’s popularity has skyrocketed as millions of homebound people settle into new remote work and learning routines during the pandemic. There are free versions of Zoom, or users can pay for a subscription for broader use. The platform has been used in recent weeks for everything from business meetings and yoga classes to virtual happy hours. But the increased use of Zoom has brought more opportunities to hack into it.

Unlike other types of cyberattacks, hacking into a Zoom meeting can be relatively easy if certain security settings aren’t turned on, experts say. Zoom invites often are posted on social media to increase attendance, which can make them more vulnerable. Some argue Zoom’s default settings could be more secure.

“Bad actors are focusing on the fact that everybody’s using it but not everybody may know how to use it properly,” said Louis McHugh IV, a cybersecurity professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

In other forms of cyberattacks, hackers typically want money, McHugh said. They’re out for passwords, credit card numbers, or data to hold ransom that will end in a payday. That does not seem to be the case with Zoombombing, McHugh said. So far, the main motivation appears to be mischief.