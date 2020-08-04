Zuniga has her eye on success at new Napa business

Zuniga, who moved to California from Guadalajara, Mexico 21 years ago, said that she loves downtown Napa for its riverfront, restaurants, and diversity of visitors from all over.

In the years to come, Zuniga said she hopes that the business will be a trusted optical shop in town where people will go for personalized service to find function and fashion for their eye care needs.

She maintained that what she wants is to help people with something central to their health and well-being—to see better and to feel confident. Plus, she added, “There is always a need for excellent eye care.”

Zuniga enjoys frames that are expressive. “I like fun frames! I love red. My face is oval so I like frames with a bit of a lift—like cat eyes!”

As most other businesses these days, Zuniga Optical has a hand sanitizer station at the entrance of the shop.

Each pair of glasses is disinfected and cleaned after being handled. All of the products are kept under UV light for at least an hour once the business closes for the day.

The space itself is big enough for everyone to maintain physical distancing. Clients interested in having a private consultation can call 707-332-0507 to schedule an appointment.