Zuniga has her eye on success at new Napa business

Napa-based optician Esther Zuniga has her eye on success at her new optical shop on Napa’s Main Street, Zuniga Optical.
Throughout her 13 years working at the Eye Care Center of Napa Valley, Zuniga said that in the back of her mind she always dreamed of opening her own business where she could bring her passion for fashion into the practical realm of eye care.
For many years, Zuniga attended the Vision Expo, usually held in Las Vegas, that inspired the entrepreneur to expand her career.
Certified by the American Board of Optometry 10 years ago, Zuniga regarded the event as providing an opportunity for her to grow as a professional saying, “I loved it because I learned so much.”
Seeing exhibits, networking with specialists from manufacturers, and interacting with designers influenced Zuniga to begin working on her business, which opened earlier this summer.
At Zuniga Optical, clients can find prescription eyeglasses, prescription and non-prescription sunglasses, contact lenses, and eyewear accessories. Zuniga offers her expertise as a technical practitioner as well as her sense for the latest vogue in eyewear.
“Everything we do is personalized,” Zuniga said.
“First, we basically have a short interview with our clients to ask about their needs.”
For glasses, the optician then uses Zeiss technology, a German manufacturer of precision optic solutions, to customize the lenses.
Zuniga explained that once she understands the way a person uses their glasses, she then gets into the joy of styling customers.
“I consider the shape their face, the shape of their eyes and nose. I point out a variety of options.”
Clients are encouraged to experiment with frames of different shapes, sizes, and colors.
The optician said the fun part for her is watching people try on new things and being part of connecting customers to a quality product that makes them look and feel good.
“Sometimes customers don’t know what looks good on them. I love when they find something they love that fits their needs.”
Zuniga Optical has a wide selection of eyewear that the owner said provides options for all budgets. The popular trend in eyeglasses has to do with strong, lightweight materials.
Zuniga mentioned a few of her favorites: Orgreen hand-painted frames made of beta titanium, Neubau frames made of plant-based castor oil, and OVVO Optics’ surgical, stainless steel frames.
The shop offers many exclusive brands crafted in France, Japan, and Italy as well as some limited-edition designs.
Zuniga, who moved to California from Guadalajara, Mexico 21 years ago, said that she loves downtown Napa for its riverfront, restaurants, and diversity of visitors from all over.
In the years to come, Zuniga said she hopes that the business will be a trusted optical shop in town where people will go for personalized service to find function and fashion for their eye care needs.
She maintained that what she wants is to help people with something central to their health and well-being—to see better and to feel confident. Plus, she added, “There is always a need for excellent eye care.”
Zuniga enjoys frames that are expressive. “I like fun frames! I love red. My face is oval so I like frames with a bit of a lift—like cat eyes!”
As most other businesses these days, Zuniga Optical has a hand sanitizer station at the entrance of the shop.
Each pair of glasses is disinfected and cleaned after being handled. All of the products are kept under UV light for at least an hour once the business closes for the day.
The space itself is big enough for everyone to maintain physical distancing. Clients interested in having a private consultation can call 707-332-0507 to schedule an appointment.
Zuniga Optical is located at 770 Main St. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information. visit zuniga-optical.com.
