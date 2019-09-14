Calistoga 28, Pinewood 8
Friday in Los Altos Hills
Calistoga;14;0;8;6;—;28
Pinewood;0;8;0;0;—;8
First Quarter
C—Caldera 44 run (Garcia pass from Caldera), 7:42
C—Caldera 15 run (run failed), 1:02
Second Quarter
P—L. Smith 9 run (pass failed), 1:24
P—Safety 1:12
Third Quarter
C—Caldera 28 run (Caldera run), 5:45
Fourth Quarter
C—Caldera 54 run (pass failed), 1:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Calistoga: Caldera 11-150-4, Garcia 8-12, Duarte 2-1, Caballero 6-17, Rios 1-3. Pinewood: L. Smith 14-86-1, Wong 3-8, Cho 3-5, Christoforou 4-3, Burton 10-0.
PASSING—Calistoga: Caldera 2-5-1-1-36. Pinewood: Burton 11-14-0-1-91.
RECEIVING—Calistoga: Garcia 1-14. Pinewood: N. Smith 7-58, L. Smith 4-33.