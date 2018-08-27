St. Helena Hospital

De Aquino -- Tatiana Amairani De Aquino was born Aug. 20, 2018 at Adventist Health St. Helena to Kristina Clarke and Ismeal De Aquino of Napa. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Quintero -- Allison Hernandez Quintero was born Aug. 18, 2018, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Yesenia Quintero and Miguel Hernandez of Calistoga. She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

Trujillo -- Parker Avery Trujillo was born Aug. 17, 2018, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Priscilla Trujillo and Jesse Barr of Clearlake. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

