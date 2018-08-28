THURSDAY
AUG. 30
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
TOM BRAXTON & HIS BAND — Tom Braxton & His Band performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $17.50-$37.50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
AUG. 31
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
BUCK THRIFTY — Buck Thrifty performs from 6 to 9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 1
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
OPEN STUDIOS PREVIEW — Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts an Open Studios Napa Valley preview exhibit, featuring 65 artists, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, artnv.org/open-studios.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
GRAND OPENING — The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts an opening celebration for its new exhibit from 5-7:30 p.m. The exhibit “California Dreamin’” features the work of Tim Bessell, Melissa Chandon, and Matt Rogers, and will be on display through October. Admission is $20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org/calendar.
SUNDAY
SEPT. 2
CIDERFEST — The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts its annual Ciderfest from noon-4 p.m. Spend the afternoon listening to live music by The Pine Needles while sampling local ciders. Admission is free. Full-price drink tickets will be available for sale on-site during the event. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/ciderfest-at-cia-copia-2.
GROOVALITY — Groovality performs at Buster’s Southern BBQ, 1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga, as part of the Sunday Afternoon Blues & Jazz series from 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 4
FAMILY STORY TIME — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
CITY COUNCIL —The Calistoga City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 6 p.m. For this week’s agenda, visit ci.calistoga.ca.us.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 5
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.