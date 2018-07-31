THURSDAY
Aug 2
Lengthen and Strengthen class
Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
End of Summer Party
Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts a party in honor of the "Libraries Rock" Summer Reading Program finale at 10:30 a.m. Turn in your reading logs to win prizes. Festivities also include crafts, story time and snacks.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Tech Appointments
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
Concerts in the Park
Ricky Montijo is the featured performer at this week’s free summer concert held at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park.
FRIDAY
AUG. 3
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!Moves
Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Tai Chi
Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Trailblazing Women
The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a celebration honoring the female trailblazers in food, beverage, and hospitality who paved the way for today’s new wave of phenoms during a Conversations at Copia presentation from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
Summer Speakeasy
Clark Harding performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
‘The Wine Lover’s Apprentice’
Sommelier Kathleen Bershad discusses her book “The Wine Lover’s Apprentice: Worlds of Wisdom for Would-Be Oenophiles” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, at 6 p.m. Info, 942-1616.
‘The Tasting Room’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
AUG. 4
Calistoga Farmers Market
Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
Kids Guitar Class
The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts a guitar class for kids at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Kids will learn how to read music, play the guitar, and much more. Registration required. To sign up, call 942-4833.
Storytime
Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
Sensory-Friendly Library Hour
The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
Women’s Summit
Women Stand Up—St Helena partners with Soroptimist International Calistoga to sponsor the Women’s Summit Napa Valley at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event’s goal is to engage, educate and encourage women to find confidence in their voices and to take action steps to address issues locally and nationally. Admission is $75; $35 for students. Info, WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Aug. 5
Walk For Animals
Napa Humane hosts Walk for Animals at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Participation is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
‘Right Footed’
CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a screening of the documentary “Right Footed” at 4 p.m. Reserve your seat online. Tickets are $20. Unclaimed tickets will be available at Will Call prior to the screening. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
MONDAY
AUG. 6
American Legion Post 23 Calistoga
The group meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. for dinner in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. All veterans and spouses/partners are welcome.
TUESDAY
AUG. 7
Family Storytime
The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts storytime for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
Yoga in the Park
Calistoga Fit hosts yoga in the park at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., at 6 p.m. Move through yoga poses with fun and motivating music. This event is free to local residents; $10 for non-residents. Adults only. Info, calistogafitness.com/retreats.
City Council
The Calistoga City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 6 p.m. For this week’s agenda, visit ci.calistoga.ca.us.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 8
An Evening with Dario Sattui
Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., hosts “An Evening with Dario Sattui” at 5:30 p.m. Sattui, the man behind V. Sattui Winery and Castello di Amorosa, will share his stories, his inspirations, visions and the ultimate magic that makes him who he is today. Free admission; donations accepted.
Calistoga Planning Commission
The Calistoga Planning Commission meets at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Info, ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/planning-commission; 942-2827.
Intercambio
Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
