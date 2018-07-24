THURSDAY, JULY 26
Where’s Waldo Savenger Hunt
Copperfield’s Books in Calistoga has hidden Waldo in 28 businesses in downtown Calistoga. Stop in at any participating business with the “Find Waldo Here!” decal during the month of July to pick up a passport to get started. Info, 942-1616; copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga.
Musical Storytelling
The Bremen Town Musicians perform at Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., at 10 a.m. This show is appropriate for children ages 3 and older. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
Lengthen and Strengthen class
Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Tech Appointments
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
Concerts in the Park
Jazzy Bay Area band The Klipptones is the featured performer at this week’s free summer concert held at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park.
FRIDAY, JULY 27
Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy
A group of concerned citizens will gather in front of the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. at noon and “Walk for Democracy” to Cal Mart and back. Participants are encouraged to bring signs with the messages you want to be heard. This is an opportunity to find others who want to explore actions to address your issues.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!Moves
Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Tai Chi
Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Summer Speakeasy
J & the Rosés performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
SATURDAY, JULY 28
Calistoga Farmers Market
Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
Storytime
Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
Paint & Sip Party
Enjoy wine tasting and painting all in one setting from 1-4 p.m. at Fairwinds Estate Winery, 4550 Silverado Trail North, Calistoga. Tickets are $45. Info, fairwindsestatewinery.com/events.
TUESDAY, JULY 31
Family Storytime
The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts storytime for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
Cancer’s Evolution Lecture
The second in the free “Cancer’s Evolution” lecture series and fundraiser will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hans Fahden Vineyards, 4855 Petrified Forest Road. Mohammed Kashani-Sabet, M.D., will discuss “Understanding the Molecular Basis of Melanoma Progression: A Personal Journey.”
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1
Tech Appointments
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
Intercambio
Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.